



Transfer the top stories and rumors about Thursday's newspapers … De Telegraaf Real Madrid is supposed to have won the race to sign Dean Huijsen van Bournemouth. Dejan Kulusevski is excluded from the Europa League final after Tottenham Hotspur had confirmed that the midfielder has undergone an operation with a knee injury. Real Madrid has asked Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold for free, so that he can play in the group phases of the club World Cup.



Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Kaveh Solhekol discusses whether Liverpool Real Madrid allows him to sign before his contract ends at the end of June

Norwich City is ready to interview Pep Libnders, the former assistant of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, while promoting their search for a new head coach. Time Real Madrid has contacted Bournemouth about signing Dean Huijsen in one fell swoop for Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, who wanted to sign the highly rated young center. Florian Wirtz flew to the United Kingdom and visited Manchester on Tuesday in the midst of the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola.



Bournemouth Defender Dean Huijsen is supposed to have a 50m release clause in his contract.

The UK has been encouraged to offer to organize the World Cup men through one of the most powerful leaders of football. Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis icon Serena Williams, has bought a 10 percent interest in Chelsea Women FC. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will be excluded until June after maintaining a broken jaw that requires surgery, but the star player of Australia is expected to be fit for the first test against the British & Irish Lions. Daily mail Liverpool such as Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, but the Premier League champions are confronted with fierce competition and Bayern Munich still lead the race. Inter Milan is said to focus on Manchester United Flop Joshua Zirkzee in a shock summer movement. Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is forbidden for six months to have admitted six times.



Sky Sports Chief Reporter Kaveh Solhekol says that Liverpool is not working on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, but keeps an eye on the situation



Sun Franki Dettori has published a huge career update in the midst of rumors that he could make a spectacular British return at Royal Ascot. Cole Palmer admitted that during a bizarre quiz on vacation he had surrendered in a swimming pool. Snooker star Mark King has lost his profession against his five-year ban on match confirmation. Manchester City is ready to close a stunning deal by selling a forgotten star for a fee, so that they almost triple their profit for the midfielder. Daily Express Emma Raducanu is said to be coached by Mark Petchey in Wimbledon, with their partnership it is expected to be the whole of the Gras-Court Swing. Daily mirror Real Madrid has approached Liverpool to try to secure the early release of Trent Alexander -Arnold – but they are not willing to offer the Reds a transfer costs for the outgoing English star and want them to release him for free. Daily record Red-hot Michel-ange Balikwisha gives a Celtic transfer a thumb up in more than one way if he is on the edge of a money-spinning exit of Royal Antwerp.

