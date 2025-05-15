You feel at home: Playoff Hockey helps newcomers to feel more Canadian

Toronto Mykhailo Ivanov never thought he would be a diehard hockey fan. The 42-year-old had emigrated to Winnipeg just over two years ago to escape the war in Ukraine.

The 42-year-old had emigrated to Winnipeg just over two years ago to escape the war in Ukraine. He didn't know much about hockey, he said, but after he had received tickets for a jets game, he fell in love with the sport and the community that goes with it.

I like that kind of emotion and support from other fans, from the people in the neighborhood, he said in a telephone interview. It is now an important part of my life.

While three Canadian teams make their way through the NHL play -offs, fans cheer throughout the country, including those who call New Canada at home.

Some immigrants say that, just as hockey is part of the Canadian identity, celebrating the sport during the play -off season also helps them to be part of it.

Christine Munsch said that when she and her husband first moved from France to Toronto about 18 months ago, they tried to watch football and basketball to help them adapt to Canadian life. But it was hockey that she had addicted, she said.

“We knew it was a large part of Canadian culture,” she said in a telephone interview. “I was really surprised at the quality of skating and this balance between well -done choreography and a sometimes violent game.”

Munsch added that she was surprised by the sportiness of the hockey fans. In Europe, rival football fans are strictly separated on the stands, she said, but at hockey matches the fans are all in good mood, even in the midst of play -off tensions. There is friendship in sport, she said.

“When people heard that we were hockey fans, they really paid more attention to us, and we were a lot easier,” Munsch said, adding that she and her husband often watch play -off hockey games with friends and neighbors.

Now Munsch said that they never miss a competition and they follow all teams closely. They really love the Edmonton Oilers, she said, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are their favorite.

She even has her own little Carlton Bear, the mascot of the Leafs.

“Sometimes when I watch a game, I take him,” she said.

In the meantime, while the jets make their own bid on the Stanley Cup, the atmosphere in Winnipeg feels like a permanent vacation, Ivanov said, while fans wave on the street and jets flags everywhere in the city.

Ivanov now has a collection of different jets sweaters, and he also has friends from a fan club to talk about all things hockey. They even make posters before Playoff -games that say: go jets go!

The sport helped him to be part of the Winnipegs community, he said, and the “changed” his life completely.

You feel more integrated in Canadian society, you feel at home. You don't feel an immigrant, Ivanov said. You feel more Canadian, more locally. It helps a lot.

For Munsch, as soon as the Leafs gained home, she and her husband quickly bought tickets for the first round showdown against the Ottawa Senators. They were in the upper level of Scotiabank Arena, she said, because “that is where I was told that the real fans are.”

But Munsch is not just a fan. On game days, when she tells people that she has to hurry home to catch the puck drop on TV, they tell her the same every time.

They say, you are a real Canadian.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on May 14, 2025.

Rianna Lim, the Canadian press