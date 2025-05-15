Is there anyone who thinks drug prices on prescription in America are about, right?
President Trump has increased an issue that Democrats have had Kawbon for years. On Monday, the President has issued an Executive Order (EO), according to him, the costs of medicines in America will reduce and will lead to increased transparency about how pharmaceutical companies determine prices.
As noted by Forbes.com: “According to a report from the HHS, drug prices in America is almost three times the price of those comparable countries in 33. Reducing the burden of chronic medical conditions.”
The congress must ultimately decide whether the legislation is adopted to reduce drug prices. If they do that, Big Pharma lawsuits will probably follow.
The pharmaceutical industry has claimed that the costs of research and development of new medicines are increasing prices, but the president is right if he says it is unfair that other countries pay much less for the same medicines made by the same companies, packed in the same way and are sold in the same countries for much less than Americans pay. A way to resolve this inequality is to convince the pharmaceutical companies or to force the price of drugs that they sell to other countries to recover the costs for research and development and to reduce the costs for Americans.
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in the unusual position to agree with President Trumps and EO, but with a warning. In a statement Sanders said: I agree with President Trump. It is a indignation that the American people pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription medicines. Furthermore, as Trump knows, his executive order will be thrown away by the courts. If Trump is serious about applying real change instead of just publishing a press release, he will support the legislation that I will soon introduce to ensure that we no longer pay for prescription drugs than people in other large countries. If Republicans and Democrats come together on this legislation, we can endure it in a few weeks.
What a head: Sanders and Trump agree. Talk about strange bedmates.
If you need more fuel for your burning anger about the prices of drugs, consider a list drawn up by the UK Daily Mail from the more popular and most expensive medicines and their much lower prices in other countries. Here there are a few of that list:
Keytruda costs per dose: $ 10,800 to $ 15,200. Used to treat melanoma, lung, bladder cancers, hodgkins lymphoma. Under the new EO: about $ 4,100 (Germany), a reduction of 73 percent.
Opdivo. Costs per dose: $ 7,500 to $ 10,500. Used to treat lung, kidney, liver, colorectal cancer. Under the new EO: $ 2,800 (France), a reduction of 73 percent.
Darzalex. Costs per dose: $ 6,500. Used to treat multiple myeloma. Under the new EO: $ 2,900 (the Netherlands), a reduction of 55 percent.
Rituxan. Costs per dose: $ 5,200 to $ 8,000. Used to treat non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Under the new EO: $ 2,400 (Belgium), a reduction of 70 percent.
Tentriq. Costs per dose: $ 8,200. Used to treat bladder, lung and breast cancers. Under the new EO: $ 3,500 (Germany), a reduction of 57 percent.
There may not be a better time to reduce drug costs such as the congress, the courts and especially the pharmaceutical industry.