Sunday Night Footballs 20th season On NBC and Peacock contains star QBS Mahomes, Allen, Hurts, Jackson & Mega Matchups: Packers-Cowboys, Lions-chiefs, Ravens-Bills, Packers-Steelers, Lions-Eleglesand Super Bowl!

Open headliners : Cowboys-Eagles in NFL Kickoff Game (Thursday, 4 September, NBC and Peacock) & AFC Playoff Rematch starring two NFL MVPs Lamar Jackson and Ravens in Josh Allen and Bills in in SNF Opener (September 7, NBC and Peacock)

Primetime TVS #1 Show for unprecedented 14 consecutive years,

SNF Scheme Functions with stars strewn QB-Matchups:

Roof Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts (4 September)

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen (7 September)

Jordan Love vs. Roof Prescott (28 September)

Jared Goff vs. Patrick Mahomes (October 12)

Jared Goff vs. Jalen Hurts (November 16)

Baker Mayfield vs. Matthew Stafford (November 23)

Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson (Thanksgiving)

CJ Stroud vs. Patrick Mahomes (December 7)

Joe Burrow vs. Heerangangen taken (December 21)

Peacock to stream super bowl lx, Elke Sunday evening football Game & Football evening in America Studio Show in the 2025 season Plus Exclusive Pauw holiday exclusive Game in week 17 and Sunday Night Football final Return

Telemundo deports to present every competition in Spanish

Stamford, Conn. May 14, 2025 NBC Sunday evening football” Americas No. 1 Primetime TV show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years celebrates its 20one The season with high -profile matchups with the biggest stars of the NFLS and the best rivalry of NFL Kickoff in September to Sport Biggest Spectacle Super Bowl LX on 8 February 2026, on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

NBCs SNF starts his milestone 20one Season with a blockbuster kickoff weekend. First, it is a renewal of the most played regular season SNF Matchup ash Roof Prescott And the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen hurtsNFL rush leader Saquon Barkley and the super bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Kickoff 25 On Thursday, September 4 at NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. The opener marks the Record 17one Matchup between the clubs in NBCs SNF package And the first time Dallas and Philadelphia have met since 2000 in week 1.

Three nights later (September 7), NBC Sports SNF Opener has the Beyond two NFL MVPs when Lamar Jackson (23 MVP) and the AFC North Champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (24 MVP) and the AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills in one Rematch of last seasons AFC Divisional Playoff A two-point Buffalo victory. The game is the first in Buffalos 53RD And the last season in Highmark Stadium, which will make way for a new Bills Home in 2026.

The NBC Sunday evening football Plan functions Eight matchups from 2024 Playoff teams, including five meetings of division winners marked by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who played in five of the last six super bowls, host Jared Goff And the Detroit Lions on October 12. With the Chiefs and Lions that post the respective best records in the AFC and NFC last season, this game marks the Second NBC ever SNF Matchup of the previous seasons Top Playoff -Zaden ((NFL Kickoff 16 Carolina-Denver in a super bowl rematch). The last Lions-Chiefs-Matchup was a thriller a 21-20 Detroit victory in NFL Kickoff 23 On NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will stream again all NBC Sunday evening football games, including the play -offs, and the Football evening in America Studio Show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football final Returns with extensive postgame cover that follows SNF Every week. Peacock will be the Exclusive national home base of an NFL Week 17 match in Primetime Streaming live on Saturday 27 December. The Exclusive Pauw holiday exclusive is selected from a Pole of Key NFL Week 17 Saturday matchups.

The SNF Announcing team of Mike Tirico“ Cris Collinsworth” Melissa Stark and rules analyst Terry Mcaulay Return for their fourth season together.

Highlights of the 2025 NBC Sunday evening football schedule:

NBCuniversals NFL Schedule This Season Features Three Appearances by the AFC-Champion Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys (Including A Signature Postseason Rivalry Game Against The Green Bay Packers), Plus Two Apiece PHOLLAPPAMS TEAMS Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikingen and Washington commanders.

After the blockbuster opening weekend, the SNF lei van with stars strewn QB showdowns goes on with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers visit the Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (28 September) in a matchup of franchises that met nine times in the late season On the second most in NFL history . On November 16, Jared Goff and the NFC North-Champion Detroit Lions are confronted with Jalen Hurts and the Super Bowl-Champion Philadelphia Eagles at a meeting of the NFCS Top Two 24 Playoff seeds. A week later, on November 23, another pair of 24 NFC division to win QBS (and former number 1 General Concept Picks) Baker Mayfield and visit the NFC South-Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matthew Stafford And the Los Angeles Rams. On Thanksgiving Night, 2024 NFL Passing Leader Joe Burrow24 Triple Crown Winner Jamarr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are confronted with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry And the Rival Baltimore Ravens division. In an AFC Divisional Playoff Rematch on December 7, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs -Gastheer CJ Stroud And the Houston Texans. Two weeks later, Burrow and the Bengal visit the Miami Dolphins and Stay behindWho led the NFL last season in the completion rate and the passing of Yardage in 2023.

Two QB class from 2024 matchups In week 2, Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthywho missed last season with an injury, makes his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons and colleague 2024 First round Draft Pick Michael PenixWho started the Falcons Final Three matches last season. Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels And the Washington Commanders, who reached the NFC champion match last season, organize colleague 2024 First Round Pick Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos on November 30. Nix led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and a play-off berth last season.

NBC Sports to present 25 NFL games in 2025, including Super Bowl LX: NBC Sports presents 20 regular season matches 18 regular season on NBC and Peacock Sunday evening football Games, NFL Kickoff 2025And the annual Thanksgiving -Night match Plus a week 17 Peacock Exclusive match on Saturday 27 December. NBC Sports presents three Postseason competitions on NBC and Peacock One Wild Card Playoff Game, a division -Play -Off Game and Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (NBC Sports 21 (NBC Sports 21 (NBC Sports 21 (NBC Sports 21 (NBC Sports 21 (NBC Sports 21 (star Super Bowl). NBC and Peacock will also be the home of the previous season opening pro Football Hall of Fame match on Thursday 31 July.

Telemundo deports to fully present NBC Sunday evening football Schedule, including super bowl lx and play -offs: Telemundo Deportes will again be an exclusive Spanish -language coverage of the whole NBC Sunday Night Football Package, including super bowl lx and two play -off games. Games are also available on live stream via the Telemundo Deportes app.

NFL Playoff schedule on NBC, Peacock & Telemundo Deportes: On Sunday, January 11, NBC, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes will present a Primetime play-off game of Wild Card, followed by a play-off game in the weekend of January 17-18. NBC, Peacock and Telemundo are the home of Super Bowl LX on Sunday 8 February.

NBCSports.com & NBC Sports -App to stream all NBC NFL -Games: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets and connected TVs via authentication, making consumers extra value for their subscription service and high-quality content available for MVPD customers that are available both in and outside the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD quality video stream comes directly from NBCS broadcasts.

SNF On pace to be televisions no. 1 Primetime show for record 14th consecutive year: Sunday evening football In the fall at the top of all Primetime television series and again pacing to end as Primetimes #1 TV program in all important statistics for an unprecedented one 14one consecutive year . NBCs SNF Extensive its record for the most consecutive years on top of the charts (since 1950), based on official Live Plus on the same day data from Nielsen.

Most consecutive years, #1 ranked show in Primetime, since 1950

14 years in a row Sunday evening football (2011-12 to 2024-25)

6 years in a row American idol (2005-06 to 2010-11)

5 years in a row The Cosby Show (1985-86 to 1989-90) Bound Toast In 89-90

5 years in a row All in the family (1971-72 to 1975-76)

4 years in a row Gunmoke (1957-58 to 1960-61)

2025 NBC Sunday evening football Schedule Thursday 4 September NFL -AFTRAP Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Sun. September 7 Week 1 Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sun. September 14 Week 2 Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sun. September 21 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sun. September 28 Week 4 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. October 5 Week 5 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills *Sun. October 12 Week 6 Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. October 19 Week 7 Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. October 26 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. November 2 Week 9 Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders *Sun. November 9 Week 10 Pittsburgh Steelers at La Chargers *Sun. November 16 Week 11 Detroit Lions in Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. November 23 Week 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at La Rams ** Don. November 27 Week 13 Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore Ravens *Sun. November 30 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Washington Commandants *Sun. December 7 Week 14 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. December 14 Week 15 Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. December 21 Week 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Fed up. December 27 Week 17 * Peacock Exclusive* Van Sat. pile *Sun. December 28 Week 17 Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. January 4 Week 18 NFL #Game272 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

Flexible planning: This season, flexible planning for NBCs Sunday evening football Can be used twice between weeks 5-10 and to discretion of the NFLS for weeks 11-17. During this Flex planning Windows, the games that were initially planned for NBC were Sunday evening football are planned for the time being and can be changed. Only Sunday afternoon matches (or that mentioned as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday evening, in which case the initially planned Sunday evening match would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Such as in earlier seasons, for week 18, the last weekend of the season, the planning of Saturday, Sunday afternoon and the Sunday evening matches has not been assigned. Specific dates, starting times and networks for week 18 -matchups are determined and announced after the conclusion of week 17. Go for more information about NFL Flexible Planning, visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures

