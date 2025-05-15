



Amherst, Mass. Matchups with seven 2025 NCAA Tournament teams emphasize the Massachusetts Hockey schedule 2025-26, which was announced on Wednesday. Matchups with seven 2025 NCAA Tournament teams emphasize the Massachusetts Hockey schedule 2025-26, which was announced on Wednesday. The minutmans open the season with a few against Northern Michigan in the Mullins Center on 4-5 October, opposite the Wildcats for the first time since 1999. Umass will then travel to Stonehill on Friday 10 October before he hockey East at Home Against Northeastern on Friday 17 October. Bentley will visit the Mullins Center on Saturday, October 18, for the Minutemen to the West to Omaha for a few on 24-25 October, the first trip of the team to visit the Mavericks since 2003. Umass returns home to play host on 2025 ECAC champion Cornell on 31 October and 1 November, starting with a piece of eight consecutive games against NCAA Tournament teams from 2025. The Lei continues with a home series against Maine on Thursday and Friday, November 6, November 14 and Saturday with Boston College).. The minutemen then travel to Providence on Thursday, November 20, before they host the Broeders on Saturday 22 November. To complete November, Umass goes to West Point, New York, to play Army West Point on Black Friday (November 28). The minutmans then close the calendar year with a few in Northeastern on Saturday and Sunday 6-7 December. Umass starts 2026 on Friday, January 9 from Boston University, before he travels to Boston on Saturday 10 January to see the terriers opposite. The minutemen will travel to Burlington for a few against Vermont on Friday and Saturday 23-24 January, before they close the month by hosting Northeastern on Friday, January 30. Umass opens February with three right against Umass Lowell, who will travel to Lowell on Sunday 1 February and Friday 6 February, before organizing the River Hawks on Saturday 7 February. New Hampshire visits the Mullins Center on Friday, February 20, while the Minutemen Reizen to Durham on Saturday 21 February. On February 27-28, Umass will compete against UConn in a home and house that starts in Storrs with the Huskies who come to Amherst for a Saturday match. The minutemen will then close their home lei by organizing Boston College on Thursday 5 March before they returned to Durham, New Hampshire for the regular season finale on Saturday 7 March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2025/5/14/massachusetts-hockey-announces-schedule-for-2025-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos