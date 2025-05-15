Kazakhstan is organizing around 40 sports tournaments at the end of 2025





The events include Olympic, paralympic, non-Olympic and national sports, as well as disciplines for athletes with disabilities. They are organized with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with national and international sports federations. One of the highlights are the Virtus World Basketball Championship in June in Astana, the World Boxing Cup of the men and women (sanctioned by World Boxing) in June – July, the Asian junior and youth weight championships in July, and the WTT Youth Contender Tape Tennis. Almaty also organizes the Asian Cup in sports climbing in July. In September the city welcomes the International WTT -Gederdener Almaty Table Tennis Tournament. October the Denis ten Memorial Challenge Figure Skating Event to Astana, which will also organize the World Pankration Championships between October and November. In November the capital plays two legs of the World Junior Short Track Speed ​​Skating Cup, as well as the Kazakhstan Grand Prix in Archery in memory of Svetlana Lee. The Astana International Challenge Badminton Tournament will close the year and will take place in December. The event calendar also contains dozens of tournaments in various disciplines, including Jiu-Jitsu, Grappling, Kickboxing, Nomad MMA, Breaking and more. In 2025, special focus will be made on national sports, planned with more than 15 large events. Highlights include the World Tenge Ilu championship in Almaty in June, the Asian Kazach Kuresi Championship for adults, young people and teenagers in Astana in August, and the Dala Mergeni World Archery Championship in Shymkent. Also in August the Mangistau region organizes the Zhamby Atu (Kazakh traditional horse arc shooting) competitions for youth and junior athletes, respectively as part of the 2nd and 1st Asian championships. As mentioned earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport has released a ranking of the ten most popular sports in the country based on data from the year 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qazinform.com/news/kazakhstan-to-host-about-40-sports-tournaments-by-end-of-2025-5182ca The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos