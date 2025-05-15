Nepal Cricketers leave for the British tour on the way to League 2 Tri-Series

The Cricket Association of Nepal Bade Farewell to the Nepali Mens National Cricket Team on its way to the United Kingdom on a position on Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The team will tour England and Wales before they reach Scotland for their most important tournament, the CWC League 2 Tri series consisting of the Netherlands in June.

New head coach Stuart Law and his skipper Rohit Kumar Paudel missed in the farewell function. They were replaced by assistant coach Gyanendra Malla and vice-captain Dependra Singh Airee.

We have a new head coach who has had experience with the circumstances in the UK, Malla said. It will be extremely beneficial for us during the Tour.

They will play a one -day game with Cardiff University in Cardiff, Wales, and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in Herefordshire, England, on 19 May on 16 May.

They will then reach Gloucestershire for two T20s with the local provincial club from 22 May, before they return to Wales for a 50-over match with the County Cricket Club of Glamorgan on 26 May.

Only after the one -day competition in Glorgan's takes the law to Scotland. However, before you are confronted with the most important Scottish and Dutch teams in League 2, Nepal will play two exercises with Scotland A, on 29 and 31 May.

The League 2 Tri series starts on 2 June and runs until 12 June.

We know it will not be easy, Airee said. But we will give our 100 percent wherever we go.

Malla also argued that the team would try to collect as many points as possible from the four games in the League 2 Tri series.

The rhinos return home after a friendly T20i tri series planned between the same trio just after League 2.

Sandep says no to the central contract

In the meantime, Sandep Lamichhane, Nepals Leiden Wicket-Taker in one-day and T20 internationals, decided to be from the central contracts of cans before 2025.

Lamichhane, who was contracted under grade A, the highest row, said he did not want to continue under the contract on Wednesday via a Facebook message.

After a lot of thought, I decided not to continue with the central contract of the Cricket Association of Nepal for this time, he wrote. This is not a step away from cricket or my nation a step in the direction of personal and professional evolving.

However, Lamichhane did not assume how staying out of the central contract would help him evolve.

He thanked Can for his continuous support in shaping Nepalese cricket and helping his growth, and clarified that the decision was not taken to leave the national team.

Cleari will continue to play for Nepal with the same passion and dedication as always, he wrote. That pride and responsibility will remain close to my heart forever.

He added, sometimes choices are not made of separation, but from a place of goal and growth. Life is a journey full of evolving paths and responsibilities. There is still so much to explore, to give so much, and so much to be. I am excited for the road ahead at Cricket and beyond.

He is in the team for the UK Tour and League 2 Tri series.

Struggle between prezs

In the meantime, on Wednesday, Sanjay Gurung, president of the province of Lumbini Cricket Association, a press conference in the Hall of Nepal Sports Journalist forum in Tripureshwar, Kathmandu, and accused President Chatur Bahadur Chand from his post to remove him from.

Gurung said he was surprised to receive the letter of termination directly from his position. It should have come from the secretariat, but the letter was signed by Chand and he sent it immediately, Gurung said.

Chand misled provincial officials to register a motion of no trust against me with Can, without any internal discussion in Lumbini. The step has taxed me.

Chand has the accusations as unfounded, according to the media reports.

The step was the result of the complaints from other provincial officials, quoted Hamro Khelkud, an online sports media, who said Chand. Gurung is accused of financial irregularities.