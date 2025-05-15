2024-25 Mens Hockey Team Award Winners announced

Madison, Wis. After the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, the Wisconsin Men's Hockey program has chosen its annual Team Award winners, among other things award for competitiveness, consistency and improvement.

Second -year student Quinn Finley Take the Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios Most Valuable Player Award home. In the first place in 1964 this prize Spike Carlson, one of the first hockey players for the badgers who also coached during the 1930-31 season, while Chelios is a tie and is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. This year, Finley was an offensive powerhouse for Wisconsin and placed his first 20-goal, 40-point season since Cole Caufield reached both points in 2021. The 40 points of the second-year student at the top of the timetable of the badgers, and he led the team with 10 multi-point and three multi-goal matches. The Suamico, Wisconsin, Native also received several other awards for his great season, including two Big Ten Star of the Week Honors and 2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Most Outstanding Forward.

The Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award was awarded to Junior Forward Simon Tassy . Williamson served in Wisconsin as director of Athletics of 1955-69 and played an important role in the reclusion of your hockey as a Varsity sport in 1963. Tassy achieved academic all-big reins at the end of the 2024-25 season and was one of the three men's gpa hockey-hockey-hockey-hockey The attacker achieved six goals and 11 points over 31 games during the season, and his two-game winning goals were bound for the first time on the Roster. A transfer from the state of Minnesota before the 2023-24 season, Tassy is a double receiver of the Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award, who also receives the honor last year.

Graduated student Vooruit Owen Lindmark De Jeff Sauer Award took home, given annually to a 'great guy' in the team. The Honors Coach Sauer Award, the winning men's hockey coach for men in Wisconsin, who spent 20 years behind the Badger Bench. Lindmark, captain of the Badgers 2024-25, finished the year with five goals and nine points in 37 games played. During his six -year career as a DAS, Lindmark played in 173 games, which is in third place in the Wisconsin record book. A five-time academic all-big ten skater, Lindmark's eight career-short-handed goals led the nation, and he was the 2024 receiver of the Big Ten Sportship Award van Wisconsin. The attacker was also the recipient of the WHA TV Jim Santulli 7th Man Award of the team in 2023-24. After the 2024-25 season, Lindmark signed an amateur tryout contract with the San Diego-Meeuwen, the AHL branch of the Anaheim ducks of the NHL.

Graduated student defender and team alternative captain Anthony Kehrer Won three prizes, including the Fenton Kelsey, Jr./mike Richter Most Competitive Award, named in honor of Kelsey, Jr., the first executive director of the Blue Line Club, who was a big proponent of Hockey and played an important role in building Hartmeyer Ice Arenaaa on the east side of Madison. It is also named after Badger -target defender Andu.s Hockey Hall of Famer Richter. He also took the Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent Prize takes home. The prize honors Dr. Joseph Coyne, a dentist in Madison, who was a strong supporter of the your hockey program in the early days of John Riley and Bob Johnson, and Pavelski a NCAA champion of 2006 in Wisconsin and your most important scor all time in the NHL.

Finally, Kehrer won His Third-Career SUTER Family Unsung Hero Award, also Taking Home The Honor in 2022 and 2024. First handed out in 2016, The Award Honors Madison Natives and Brothers Bob (1975-79), Gary, Such, Welw (2003-04), Who all Attended Wisconsin and Played Defense for the Badgers.

Winnipeg, Manitoba, resident Kehrer took one goal and 12 points in 35 games during his graduate student season, second in second place among defenders on the Roster in points and Leiden the team with a Plus-13 rating. A quadruple Academic All-Big ten Skater and the 2025 Big Ten Sports Manship Award receiver of Wisconsin, the defender ended his five-year collegial career with five goals and 32 points played in 166 games played. After the season of the badgers, Kehrer signed at the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL and joined the team for the rest of the 2024-25 season on an amateur-tryout contract before signing an AHL contract of one year for the 2025-26 campaign.

Second -year defender Zach Schulz won the fan-in-WHA-TV/Jim Santulli 7th Man Award. The prize is named after the late Jim Santulli, a producer for the Wisconsin Public Television Network for 30 years (1966-96) who played an important role in initiating Badger Basketball, Football and Hockey broadcasts on WHO-TV from 1973-74. Schulz scored two goals and nine assists for a career-high 11 points in 28 games played, and he was appointed the 2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Most Outstanding Defenseman after counting three assists in two tournament games that were played in December.

The last two team prizes went to members of the talented first -year students of Wisconsin.

Named after two-time first team All-American, former WCHA first-year student of the year and your leading scorer of all time, the Honor of Mark Johnson Rookie of the year went this year Gavin Morrissey . Morrissey, who was one of the three finalists for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award, delivered one of the most striking first-year seasons in the past 25 years for men's hockey of Wisconsin as one of the 12-point mark. He completed his first your campaign with nine goals, 23 assists and 32 points in 37 games played. De Rochester Hills, Michigan, Native was also strong in the FaceOFF Circle and won 437 of 759 treks for a 57.6 percent success rate to rank fourth under Big Ten -Skaters with at least 50 faceoffs taken.

Ahead Adam Pietila The Otto Breitenbach/Curtis Joseph Most Improved Player Award winner's team was voted on. Otto Breitenbach was a former WCHA commissioner and your Associate Athletic Director of 1973-87, while Joseph was a DAS and NHL-standing out in goal. Pietila, a Hartland, Michigan, Native, ended the season with a goal and three points played in 31 games as a Rookie, played his first career in the Badgers' 7-3 win in the 7-3 of the Badgers.

Praise

Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios most valuable player – Quinn Finley

Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award – Simon Tassy

Jeff Sauer Award – Owen Lindmark

Fenton Kelsey, Jr./Mike Richter Most Competitive Player – Anthony Kehrer

Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski most consistent player – Anthony Kehrer

The Ster Family Unsung Hero Award – Anthony Kehrer

WHA -tv Jim Santulli 7th Man Award – Zach Schulz

Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year Award – Gavin Morrissey