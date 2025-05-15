Sports
Brian Santiago wants to chase excellence in all Byu sports, but 'football floats the ship'
Provo The first official day of the term of office of Brian Santiago as athletic director of Brigham Young University started on Wednesday.
But the 27-year-old Byu employee who returned to his hometown as an assistant to Steve Cleveland's basketball staff before switching to Athletic Administration, including deputy athletic director since 2017, has been working for a while.
Santiago, graduated in 1988 from Provo High who played in the State Championship of the Bulldogs from 1987, has been the “right hand” of the departing athletic director Tom Holmoe for years.
So it should not be a surprise that Holmoe and his wife, Lori, were among the guests at the formal introduction of Santiago by Byu President Shane Reese and vice -president Keith Vorkink, who interviewed 50 applicants before landing on Santiago.
“Tom tells me that he is ready to hand the baton and give me the keys, and he wants to move forward,” said Santiago. “I want our athletic department, every person, to make us ahead of what we have done in a consistent way.
“We currently have an incredible momentum in the athletic department the best we've ever had.”
Coming from a 11-win season in football and sweet 16 appearance in men's basketball The two flagship sports from the school it is easy to see the momentum in Byu Athletics, while Santiago takes over for his friend and mentor after two decades of Holmoe's leadership.
With a few national championships in cross -country skiing for men and women, the cougars are currently in seventh place in the rankings of the Learfield Directors' Cup.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exz8VX1IEY4
Holmoe, a former Byu defending back and four-time super bowl champion, was well invested in the success in Cougar Football and for a good reason.
Santiago, who played basketball in Utah Valley and Fresno State, has long been seen as a “basketball man”, even playing crucial roles in the recruitments of current head coaches Kevin Young and Lee Cummard, as well as former women's basketball coach.
But the former professional basketball player for the Arecibo Capitanes, who leans heavily on his Puerto Rican heritage, was also in the room when Holmoe interviewed the main football coach Kalani Sitake.
And the first issue of formal matters, outside of press releases, announcements and an appearance on Byutv's Sports Nation, was an early afternoon meeting with the 2025 football team.
Basketball and Olympic sports championships such as Cross Country are important, but the Gridiron is where Byu's bread is being buttered so, so to speak and Santiago knows.
“Some people are not gone, they see me as a basketball man,” he said. “Tom and I have been in the trenches with Kalani since we hired him; we have hired him together.
“One of the great experiences that I had in my time in university athletics was that interview with Kalani Sitake, and then last year with Kevin Young. But football drives the ship. There is nothing more important at Byu than our football program. We have an exceptional head coach.
Of course, in 27 years in Byu Athletics, including 17 years as a senior associated athletic director and the last eight as top assistant of Holmoe, Santiago admits that he has some opponents. In an era of social media and unfiltered internet reactions, those opponents are also not difficult to find.
“We are who we are,” said Santiago. “I feel that I can stand with confidence in who I am. I think that part of my competitive nature was with me when I was born in this world.”
But he said he “can't wait” to get to know his opponents who are going to see “that I am not the same person now that I was 27 years ago.” During those nearly 30 years, Santiago said that he has learned from “incredible mentors, leaders and presidents from this university” to help shape who he is today.
“These are people who have shown me that you can be competitive and passionate, but you can also lead with love and compassion to take part of that lead. If you are not in the competitive world, you will run over. I have recently checked, we are going to be silent outness and we are going to chase the more.
That leads the first athletic director back to day 1 of his administration, where after he has shaken hands with coaches, donors, managers and football players in that afternoon meeting, he also has a lot of work to do.
Apart from the changing environment of university athletics with name, image and parable and the approaching house scheme that pushes to the summer, Santiago has a rent to make a rent. The Cougars hired an athletic director, but now have a gap among his assistants.
Santiago has no new recruitments in mind, although he would like one “earlier than later”, if possible. He will view external candidates for the job.
But he also wants to look at the athletic department internally and promote responsibilities from the inside, stating senior women's manager Liz Darger by name.
“We will ultimately raise a number of people in the administrative team and our executive team, enable them and give them the opportunity to really make a difference in our athletic department,” he said. “I just think it's another day. You will find no or two people who wear the share of the lions. That is what I am enthusiastic about; we now have excellence in our athletic department. And people are starting to perform.”
|
