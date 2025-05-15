Sports
Umass Hockey: Minutemen Unveil 2025-26 schedule; Opened at home against Noord -Michigan
The Umass Hockey team unveiled its schedule from 2025-26 on Wednesday and a unique slate is waiting for the minute people next season.
Starting with a two-game Seton 4-5 October, Umass Northern Michigan welcomes in the Mullins Center to kick head coach Greg Carvels 10th season in Amherst. The Wildcats will make their first trip to West Massachusetts in the season opening series. Uumass last confronted with North Michigan in 1999.
The non-conference part of Minutemens Continu will be the next week with an away game at Stonehill, one of the latest I programs in the country, on 10 October. The Skyhawks joined the top ranks during the 2022-23 season and are one of the five independent teams throughout the country.
Umass then plays the first of four games against Northeastern during the entire season the week thereafter, on October 17. During the low season, Carvel confirmed that its Division I program in the middle season, the Minutemen and Huskies last year confirmed to play an extra match against each other as a non-conference matchup. On October 18, Umass Bentley will play for the second time in two years after beating the Falcons during his season opener in 2024-25 in Waltham. Both games will be played at Mullins.
The minutemen will make their longest journey of the regular season the next week when they go to Omaha, Nebraska for two games against the Mavericks. Umass will make his first trip to the state of Cornhusker since 2003. The minutemen played Nebraska-Oomaha during the last seasons Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas and Lost, 3-2, in the extension.
Continue with the theme of former season tournament opponents, Cornell will come with Umasstwice during Mullinshalden Weekend. The Big Red defeated the minutemen during the last seasons Desert Hockey Classic in Tempe, Arizona, 4-2.
The month of November will demolish for Umass, since Sevenof Itseight games will meet teams that made the NCAA tournament in 2025. It starts with the second game against Cornell on November 1, Thentwo versus Maine de Reigning Hockey East Champions at home on November 6-7. Subsequently, the minutemen have their first home and home against Boston College on November 14-15, before a Thursday-Saturday home and home with Providence from November 20.
Umass will finish his non-conference with a Black Friday showdown against army in West Point, Nyon November 28.
From that moment on, his hockey East plays the rest of the road and the minutemen matches two and three play against Northeastern in Boston to close 2025 on December 6-7.
Boston University will serve as the first opponent of 2026 Onjan. 9-10, for two against Merrimack on January 16-17. Both will be Behome-and-Home series for the minute tiles.
Umass will then go to Burlington for the second year in a row. Make for two against the catamounts on January 23-24.
The fourth and final match with Northeastern is the following week on January 30 at Mullins, then the minute tiles have three consecutive games against in-state rival Umass Lowell from 1 February before that extends to another home and house on 6-7 February.
Umass gets a week off after the three against the River Hawks and then has a few home and home series to end the month of February. New Hampshire (20-21 February) and UConn (27-28 February) serve as the mini-temstwo opponents in that piece.
The minute trees close their home schedule at the beginning of March with a fight against BC on March 5 and then go to Durham, NH for their regular season finale against the Wildcats on March 7.
Umass 24-game Hockey Eastslate has three roads against BC, Umass Lowell and UNH.
