



Clockwise from top left: Maryam Ali, Rawad Alnaser, Mohamed Abdulwahhab, Aiiaomed, Ahmed Korani, Sultan Al Kuwari and Abdullah Abdulwahhab

Doha, Qatar: Qatars Contingent On the upcoming ITTF World Tabletennis Championships Doha 2025, the host country will make proud of deep runs, because seven of the best local players enter the battle against the worlds best of 17-25 in the world. In the men's Singles Bracket, Sultankhalidalkuwari opens world no. 82 Martinallegro of Belgium, while Qatars top player Mohammedabdulwahhab meets Newzealands Alfreddelapapena who is arranged 108. On the women's side, Aiamohamed is confronted with Cubas World No.185 Rosalbaaguar, while teenage sensation Maryamali competed against Chilean no. 1 Zhiyingzeng (no. 165). In the double Draw, Qatars Mens coupling of Mohammed and Abdullahabdulwahhab will take on Cubans Andypeira and Jorgecampos. In women's doubles, Aia and Maryam will be confronted with Germanys SabineWinter and Yuanwan. The mixed drawing also offers immediate challenges, when Abdulwahhab Partners with AIA against Thailand's agile pair thitaphatpreechayan and Kulapassrvijitviriyagul, while Ahmedkorani teams with Maryam with Maryami and Milhanejelli. Mohammedabdulwahhab spoke for the blockbuster event, QNA said that he is determined to push hard. The draw is definitely a difficult one, but I am determined to push the tournament as deep into the tournament, Mohammed and urged fans to support the Qatar team in the Lusail Sports Arena and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Hall. If our fans pack the arena and bring their energy, this gives us a real lift. I am also sure that the championship itself will be organized according to the highest standard, he said. Maryam called the opportunity to participate in the World Championship at home, both an honor and a responsibility. Playing here in Qatar is both an honor and a powerful motivator, Aiatold Qna. Yes, the level of competition will be fierce, but that only drives us all of us to deliver our best, she added. QTTA Board Member and National Teams Committee Chairmannerthanialzarraa said that the team is completely ready to represent Qatar with distinction. The association has extensively supported the players – training camps, coaching, everything they need – so that they can build on the semi -final and big victories they have already achieved on the international stage, Zarra said. The spectacular event, organized by Qatar for the second time after the 2004 edition, welcomes 640 players from 127 countries and competes in five exciting categories. Team Qatar Men's singles:

Ahmed Korani, Sultan Al Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulwahhab

Ladies singles:

Maryam Ali and Aia Mohamed

Double men:

Rawad Alnaser and Sultan Al Kuwari

Abdullah Abdulwahhab and Mohammed Abdulwahhab.

Ladies Double: Aia Mohamed and Maryam Ali

Mixed double:

Aia Mohamed and Mohammed Abdulwahhab Maryam Ali and Ahmed Korani

