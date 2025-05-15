Sports
The home offices next big headache? English cricket
County Cricket is undermined by bizarre work permit rules that lead to calls to the home office to change the crazy system.
Players who do not meet playing criteria for a work permit are limited to a maximum of 30 days in the country, under the permitted engagement visa scheme. It means various leading artists in this year County Championship are forced to return home early, because they do not meet the qualification criteria.
The existing rules for overseas players, which were introduced in 2020, mean that those without international experience are assessed on their T20 trolley. But provinces claim that it is wrong to assess players signed for the County Championship based on their bravery in the White-Ball Game, and want the rules to change for the domestic season 2026.
We didn't want him for T20s, we wanted him for a four -day cricket
This season Fergus Oneill took 21 wickets on an average of 17.9 for Nottinghamshire in Division One, most player during the first five weeks of the season. Yet Oneill was still forced to leave early. Durhams Brendan Doggett, another Australian, was in a similar situation.
It's crazy, Mick Newell, the director of Cricket at Notts, said Telegraph. T20 seems like a bizarre size for Fergus to have to play if we didn't want to sign him for that form of the game we wanted to sign him for a four -day cricket.
If you want to make these competitions the best in the world, you have a really good player here who probably could have played three more games and would continue to make the competition stronger. I raised it with the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board]When they look at the rules and regulations for next season. Can they look at a format-per-format qualification, instead of using T20 only?
If you want to sign a player for cricket with red ball, then they have to qualify by what they have done in red ball cricket in their own country, not T20.
Australians have to play through Jetlag
To maximize the number of matches that Oneill played, he only arrived from Australia for 72 hours before Notts first championship match of the season. Without the 30 -day limit, Oneill would have arrived a few days earlier; Australian players usually arrive about a week before their opening match to give enough time to recover from Jet lay.
Tim Bostock, the Durham chairman, said that rules should be reformed for the well -being of the district game. He believes that the limit of two overseas players per team per game already ensures a high level of quality control.
It seems bizarre, Bostock said Telegraph. We now have a qualification criteria that are designed around playing a minimum number of T20 games with zero recognition from those non-international players who play high-quality first-class cricket.
There are a number of high-quality foreign players who have not played an international cricket, and who do not go off and play franchise cricket, which would improve the quality of the championship and would also help with season-long planning instead of overseas players who come back and forth. Why would you have T20 cricket as the only qualification to be able to stay longer than 30 days and play in our first -class competition?
I expect the ECB to lobby the government hard to change the criteria. It is a mystery that there are several overseas players playing in the Premier League and Football League, many of whom have not played at the highest level, but we seem to be limited, especially when we only have 18 first -class teams.
Home Office rules have a hundred in mind
The qualification rules for overseas players are determined by the Home Office, after consultation with the ECB. The latest changes in the criteria were made before the 2020 season. The majority of overseas players qualify for a work permit by playing international cricket. For those without recent international experience, an alternative path is to have played at least 20 domestic T20 matches in full member countries in the previous three years. Players who miss these criteria are limited to a maximum of 30 days that have been contracted to a domestic team.
There is frustration among provinces that the criteria priorities short-formater experience and apparently designed with the hundred in mind. But players with nice first -class caliber miss. Cricketers from Australia, where the National Talent Pool is particularly strong, are mainly punished, as in the case of Oneill and Doggett.
Oneill, 24, is considered one of the most exciting Australian fast bowlers of his generation. He was named Sheffield Shield player of the season before 2024-25 and has taken 133 first-class wickets on just 20 each. Doggett has a good record in the Australian Domestic game and has been called in various test quads in recent years. Bizarre enough, Doggetts testing has hindered its ability to meet the criteria to play a full role as an overseas player in County Cricket. While at Australia team he missed large bash competitions that would have helped him to meet the threshold of T20 matches.
Harry Conway, another Australian Tempo-Bowler, was only eligible this year to join NORTHAMPONSHIRE in the short term. Jordan Buckingham also signed only four weeks before Yorkshire.
Various provinces are now planning to insist the ECB to insist on the criteria that are reformed to ensure that high -quality players can play a full role in the County Championship. Ideas discussing provinces include a new qualification criteria of first-class matches played by a player, or a team internationals that are counted.
Such proposals must be proposed by the end of the month. The ECB has an annual consultation period every year with the professional and recreational game, which runs until 31 May. After the consultation period, suggestions are discussed by the ECB committee.
If the suggestions are then deemed to be worth it by the committee, they will also assess whether they fall within the parameters of Home Office. If the suggestions meet these criteria, they are discussed by the Professional Game Committee. If this group then approves the suggestions, they will continue to the ECB sign for cancellation. At this point, the suggestions would eventually be brought to the home office, which ultimately decide what the qualification criteria are for foreign players.
