



Herning, Denmark (AP) Tage Thompson completed his hat trick with a Power-Play goal in the extension to give the United States a 6-5 victory over Norway after the Americans had wasted a lead of four goals on the Ice Hockey World Championship on Wednesday. Norway forced overtime when defender Stian Solberg scored with 1:27 over in regulations, while the Anaheim Ducks -Voorzicht completed its own hat trick. Thompson, a Buffalo Sabres Center, scored the winner 4:09 In the extension for the US, which has eight points in group B, while Norway earns its first point. We did some good things and it was clearly great to win, said the American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Build on this when we take on a very good Germany team on Saturday. “ For the Americans, Captain Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, and Cutter Gauthier and Michael McCarron each added a goal for the US to return from a loss to Switzerland. Gauthier placed the US 1-0 ahead 4:50 in the game before Keller hit the top corner of the net to double the lead 7:18 in the frame. Gauthier is tied up with Canada Vooruit Bo Horvat on top of the target scoret table with four goals. Solberg reduced the shortage to 2-1 on the Power Play before Thompson and McCarron completed the period of four goals for the US Thompson added his second 2:55 to the middle period for a 5-1 lead. Norway, however, was not ready. Solberg had his second goal on a Power Play for Norway to train 5-2 and Martin Ronnild added one to an escape still in the frame. Halfway through the third, Noah Steen made it a match with one goal before Norway pulled his goalkeeper for an extra attacker and scored Solberg to bring the score to 5-5. It was an important game for us and it was huge to take a point, Solberg said. I am happy for the team and happy for myself. Columbus Blue Jackets defender Zach Werenski had an assist for the US in his first game in the worlds. He arrived on Monday, but his equipment was delayed and he could not play in the 3-0 loss against Switzerland that day. Werenski is one of the three finalists for the Norris trophy that is given to the NHLS top defender. In Stockholm, Slovakia defeated France 2-1 for his second victory. France stays on one point. Sweden is confronted with Latvia in Stockholm later in the day in Latvia, while Denmark plays Kazakhstan in Herning. ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

