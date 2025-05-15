Jonny Bairstow has greeted the development and form of in-form all-rounder George Hill.

The former England under the 19 has taken 22 Wickets with his sailors this summer, and he is the second leading Wicket-Taker on both division of the Rothesay County Championship 2025.

Hill, 24 years old, claimed a career that draws the best nine-wicket match during the weekend drawing against Essex in Chelmsford, which Yorkshire of the majority of. He claimed a striking 6-51 in the first innings when the hosts were sandwiched for 123.

Hill added two 1950s from the middle order, while the first slipper also took six catches. His only frustration, so far, was so far that he would have liked to score more runs.

At the end of September last September, Yorkshires was given new captain Bairstow the honor of handing Keighley-born Hill, is County Cap, and the couple has a strong relationship.

Speaking for Tomorrow's trip to the Kia Oval (11 am) to face reigning champions Surrey, Bairstow said: he is doing really well, isn't it.

He has all the skills, George has. He catches them, chews them and his batting will come.

There is no question marks about his batting and his talent. He is just coming out in different ways at the moment, and that is part of the season.

But his contribution with the ball is just excellent.

His control that he has, but also when the ball starts to swing, he has all the roads with his in-swinger, out-of-swinger and what do you have. If you need it to lubricate it, he can do that too.

Hopefully his improvement will continue, because that is an exciting thing for everyone at Yorkshire and possibly also for further distinctions.

Yes, it was frustrating that Yorkshire was unable to claim the last Wicket against Essex on Monday evening to seal a victory, but their dominant performance, especially in days two and three of that match, will give them considerable confidence for this collision with the champions.

While Yorkshire is on the third soil with a victory, two draw and a defeat, his Surrey celebrated his division one with a victory and four draw. They went against Warwickshire in Edgbaston during the weekend and avoided to follow during the last day.

We now have big games against Surrey and then Notts (on Headingley, May 23), said head coach Anthony McGrath. I keep saying that we will know where we are at the end of this first block. The competition is still pretty tight.

Surrey in the oval is always an exciting fixture.

If we repeat what we have done against Essex for three and a half days, it will be a very good game.

This game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, and viewers may be confronted with his former province of their own cultivated fast Bowler Matthew Fisher.

One -time English test Quick Fisher left Yorkshire for Surrey in the winter.

He has taken six wickets in four games and has a top score of 40 with the bat, placed from number 11 against Warwickshire to help his new province to avoid the sequel.

Fisher is a hugely popular figure in the Yorkshire dressing room, but that will all be poured aside on Friday morning if he plays next to the will of New Zealand Overzee that Nathan Smith signs and Talismanic New-Ball Seamer than Worrall.

Hill, who goes to the oval, was on 96 career-first class wickets, said: were all out. Fish is clearly a great guy – he went really well with him. I hope he goes well with Surrey, just not against us.

I have known fish since I was 15, 16. We went through the academy together. He has always been great for me and great for all younger guys. He is probably one of the nicer people you will meet.

He had good reasons to leave. He wants to play for England, and I really hope he goes to Surrey, opens it and plays for England because he is good enough.

Surreys Win so far this season came to Somerset in the Kia Oval at the end of April. In addition to Kiwi Smith, they can also rely on the Australian overseas Slagman Kurtis Patterson, who could make his debut this week.

In the Warwickshire Draw, England played one-day World Cup winning Slagman Jason Roy his first first-class competition since the short Covid summer of 2020.

Left-arm Spinner Dan Moriarty was able to face his former province after he had exchanged Surrey for Yorkshire for 2024, while overseas Pacer Jordan Buckingham is contrary to have missed Essex to select reasons.

Surrey V Yorkshire, first-class Cricket 1863-2022 Stat Pack

Results (at home and road): County Championship: played 198; Yorkshire won 59, Surrey won 57, signed 82. (Abandoned 2).

Moreover, the provinces have played 53 non-champion matches; Yorkshire won 28, Surrey won 14, signed 11.

At the oval (CC & Non-CC): played 123; Yorkshire won 32, Surrey won 37, drawn 54. (Abandoned 1).

Most recent results: 2022, Surrey won with 10 wickets in the oval. 2022, Surrey won with 4 wickets in Scarborough.

The most recent victory of Yorkshires was in 2019 by 123 Runs in Scarborough. On the Oval, with 346 runs in 2007. The most recent trek was in Guildford in 2019.

Most consecutive victories: Yorkshire 9 (1872-1876); In cc 3 (3 times). Surrey 8 (1886-1889); In CC 4 (twice).

Two victories in a season: Yorkshire 17 times, Surrey 16 times.

Highest innings totals: For Yorkshire, 704 in the oval in 1899. For Surrey, 634-5dec in the Oval in 2013.

Lowest innings Totals: For Yorkshire, 26 in the oval in 1909. For Surrey, 31 in Holbeck in 1883.

Highest individual score: For Yorkshire, 255 by W Barber in Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1935. For Surrey, 273 by TW Hayward in the Ovaal in 1899.

Highest partnerships: For Yorkshire, 372 for the fourth Wicket between your root (213) and JM Bairstow (198) in Headingley in 2016. For Surrey, 448 for the fourth Wicket between R Abel (193) and TW Hayward (273) in the oval in 1899.

This is included as 447 in the Yorkshire Records because of a difference in the fall of the fourth wicket between the scorers. A Surrey record for all wickets against all opponents.

Best bowling figures (innings): For Yorkshire, 8-5 by E Peate in Holbeck in 1883. For Surrey, 9-47 by T Richardson in Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1893.

Best bowling figures (match): For Yorkshire, 14-77 (6-47 and 8-30) by e Peate in Huddersfield in 1881. For Surrey, 15-154 (7-55 and 8-99) by t Richardson in Headingley in 1897.

Hattrucs: For Yorkshire, 2 – by a hill at the oval in 1880 and m leyland at Sheffield (BL) in 1935. For Surrey, 5 – by W Brockwell at Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1900, WH Lockwood at Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1903, Intikhablam and Oval in 1903, Rd Oval and the Oval and Oval and Oval and Hadman and Oval and Hadab and the Oval and Hadab and Oval's Oval. Gray at Sheffield (Abbeydale Park) in 1985.

Most of the dismissal in an innings by a wicket -keeper: For Yorkshire, 6 at D Hunter (5 ct, 1st) in Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1891. For Surrey, 6 by EW Pooley (4 ct, 2nd) in the oval in 1870.

Most of the resignation in a match by a wicket -keeper: For Yorkshire, 8 by D Hunter (2 ct, 6 pcs) in Bradford in 1898. There are four agencies of 7 in a competition. For Surrey, 7 by EW Pooley (5 ct, 2nd) in the oval in 1870, WW Read (5 CT, 2 pcs) in the oval in 1883 and H Wood (7 ct) in the oval in 1894.

Most catches in an innovation by a field player: For Yorkshire, 5 by D Wilson in the Oval in 1969. No one has taken more than 4 for Surrey.

Most catches in a match by a field player: For Yorkshire, 6 by J Tunnicliffe in Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1893. Nobody took more than 5 for Surrey.

A century and five wickets in a competition: For Yorkshire, GH Hirst 232* and 5-43 and 1-6 in the Oval in 1905. For Surrey, PGH Fender 177 and 6 and 6-116 in Bradford in 1928 and KF Barrington 158* and 5-51 and 2-54 in the Oval in 1967.

At the oval

Highest innings totals: Yorkshire 704 in 1899, Surrey 634-5dec in 2013.

Lowest innings Totals: Yorkshire 26 in 1909, Surrey 44 in 1935.

Highest individual scores: For Yorkshire, 232* by GH Hirst in 1905 and 232 by H Sutcliffe in 1922. For Surrey, 273 by TW Hayward in 1899.

Best bowling figures in a collection: For Yorkshire, 8-21 by W Bates in 1879. For Surrey, 8-40 by J Beaumont in 1888.

Best bowling figures in a competition: For Yorkshire, 14-123 (7-41 and 7-82) by FS Trueman in 1960. For Surrey, 12-112 (6-33 and 6-79) by Ga Lohmann in 1891.

Compiled by Paul Dyson, Peter Horne and Martyn Webster -members of the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians.