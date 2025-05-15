Thursday evening football schedule for the NFL season 2025: Find a match





Five NFL matches that we can't wait to watch in the 2025 season The NFL scheme for the 2025-2026 season has been released. Here are a few games on our list of must-watch. The NFL scheme of 2025 was released on May 14 and told us the entire Thursday evening football schedule for the coming season. And it's full of intriguing games. Thursday evening football starts with an NFL Week 1 match on September 4 with the Dallas Cowboys by the Philadelphia EaglesA game broadcast on NBC. Subsequently, from week 2 to week 17, Amazon Prime Video will stream football matches on Thursday evening as part of the package with the NFL, starting with the Washington Commanders bee Green Bay Packers In week 2. Here is the complete NFL from 2025 on Thursday evening football schedule. NFL WEEK 1: Scheme leaked before the release of 2025 NFL scheme Sunday Night Football: Scheme leaked before the release of 2025 NFL scheme Monday evening football: Scheme leaked before the release of 2025 NFL scheme 2025 Thursday evening football schedule NFL Week 1: Cowboys at Eagles

NFL WEEK 2: Commanders at Packers

NFL Week 3: Dolphins at Bills

NFL Week 4: Seahawks With cardinals

NFL WEEK 5: NINERS AT Ram

NFL Week 6: Eagles at Giants

NFL Week 7: Stealers at Bengal

NFL Week 8: Vikings at Chargers

NFL WEEK 9: Raven With dolphins

NFL WEEK 10: Raiders bee Broncos

NFL Week 11: Jets at Patriots

NFL Week 12: Bills at Texans

NFL Week 13: Bear At Eagles (Black Friday)

NFL Week 14: Cowboys at Lions

NFL Week 15: Falcons At Buccaneers

NFL Week 16: Rams at Seahawks

NFL Week 17: Broncos Bij Heads (Christmas Eve)

