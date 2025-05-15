



Mount Royal University Men Hockey star Clay Hanus has signed a professional contract with Kalmar Hockey Club in Hockeyallsvenskan in Sweden, which is marked in the next step in his excellent hockey trip after a record -breaking university career. The club, based in Kalmar, adds one of the most decorated defenders of U Sports. Hanus leaves MRU as the leader of the program of all time in goals (27), assists (63) and points (90) by a defender, leaving a permanent inheritance after he had himself with the cougars at the Cougars halfway through the 2021-22 of the Whuls Winterhawks of 2021-22. In the 2024-25 season, Hanus achieved the pinnacle of individual success, he was named you Sports Player of the Year, U Sports Defenseman of the Year and a U-Sport First Team All-Star. He also wiped Canada West Honors, earned player of the year, top defender and a place in the first All-Star team of Canada West, while he led the cougars to a Canada West Silver Medal. Statistically, he was dominant, with 12 goals and 31 assists for 43 points in just 28 games, on average a striking 1.54 points per match. The production of Hanus in 2023-24 was almost as impressive, with 36 points (13g, 23a) in 26 games on their way to Canada West Top Defenseman and you Sports First Team All-Star Selections. During three seasons at MRU, Hanus compiled 90 points for the regular season and added another 5 Playoff points, played a key role in the rise of MRU as a national competition. “I am very excited to add this to Kalmar this coming season,” said Hanus. “I have heard many good things about the organization and the team. I look forward to doing my best to help the team win and hopefully take a championship home!” Kalmar HC, located in Kalmar, Sweden, competes in Hockeyallsvenskan, the second level of Swedish professional hockey. The competition is known for its competitiveness and strong development route to the SHL (Swedish Hockey League), making it an ideal suitable for a Hanus's caliber player. Head coach Bert Gilling Hanus praised for his growth and impact on the program. “We are so enthusiastic for signing Clay with Kalmar to restart his professional hockey career! Hockeyallsvenskan is an excellent competition and will be a great step for Clay. He has deserved it and is ready for this new challenge. The rise of Hanus has been remarkable. After arriving at the campus in January 2022, he only needed three seasons to cement himself as perhaps the best defender in the history of MRU. His attacking instincts, Power-Play balance and ruthless drive made him a nightmare for opponents and a favorite at Fan at Flames Community Arenas. While Hanus is starting his professional career in Europe, MRU is celebrating a historic chapter in his men's hockey program, a written by a player who was re -defined what was possible from the blue line.

