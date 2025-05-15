



Marcus Harris missed the final of the world test championship, but has been given a new role as Lancashire's captain

Marcus Harris's avalanche of runs in the English cricket summer may not have been enough to earn a test team, but the Australian has received a big new challenge as a captain of his struggling provincial side Lancashire. The enormous form of the 32-year-old left-handed person in England led him to be the most productive Run scorer in the country in 2025, after he had collected 749 of only 10 innings on an average of 83.22. But Lancashire has had a hard time despite his efforts, in which their former English batter Keaton Jennings resigned as a captain, and the club used to Harris to lead a revival with the club that is at the bottom of the second division of the championship. The Red Rose was banned from the top division last season, but was expected to be one of the Powerhouse provinces in the English competition this year, but it was no longer possible to win one of their first five games in 2025. Harris, asked to take over temporarily, will be the third Australian test attachment to take the helm of a second division this English summer, whereby Peter Handscomb leads the table wame Leicestershire and Cameron Bancroft that drives one of the Gloucestershire soil. Josh Bohannon will be Harris's backup as a vice-captain and there is the intriguing prospect that the 42-year-old English tempo legend James Anderson could be back in a key role this week when Lancashire takes on Derbantshire in Old Trafford. Lancashire's director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton said: “We hope that the change in Captain Keaton allows itself to fully concentrate on his batting and get some weight from his shoulders. “Marcus will offer an alternative perspective for leadership and although relatively new for the group – he has previously worked with (coach) Dale (Benkenstein) (at Gloucestershire), and everyone has seen their impact on the team's performance in the first five matches of this season. “We are also hopeful that James Anderson can get back to the field and add enormous experience and leadership in the side.” Team Matches Played M Win W To lose Lot Drawn D Deduction Ded. Batting bonus Bat Bowling bonus Dish Total number of points PTS 1



Leicestershire Men

Slate 5 3 0 2 0 16 15 95 2



Derbantshire Men

Dby 5 1 0 4 0 13 13 74 3



Middlesex -Mannen

MSX 5 2 1 2 0 5 12 65 4



Knows

Know 5 2 2 1 0 3 14 57 5



Northhamemshire Men

Nor 5 1 2 2 0 9 15 56 6



Glamor

Gla 5 1 2 2 1 10 11 52 7



Gloucestershire Men

Glo 5 0 2 3 0 13 14 51 8



Lancashire Men

Lan 5 0 1 4 0 7 11 50

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose D: Drawn Ded.: Deduction Bat: Batting bonus Dish: Bowling bonus Points: Total number of points

