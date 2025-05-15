Every big tennis player has a weak, especially in their early years.

Roger Federers Single-Hand, a work of art, was vulnerable when the ball bounced high. Rafael Nadal exploited that so relentlessly that Federer grew the shot and started using a larger racket to stop bleeding.

Nadal and the third member of the Big Three, Novak Djokovic, arrived on tour with mediocre serves and imperfect physique. Disades knees and feet made him missed chunks of so many seasons. Djokovic struggled with his fitness and had the reputation to draw from competitions with different ailments. Then he turned his serve into one of the most efficient in sport. They won a few Grand Slam titles, those three only count the 66 and still, with Djokovic still on site.

And so it is with Carlos Alcaraz, who has more magic in his right arm than anyone in the men's game, except when he goes to the baseline, ball in his hand. His tennis is so explosive, fluent and unpredictable when a rally starts that it can go unnoticed if he plays more than he should have behind his own service.

Alcaraz and his team know this better than anyone else, and that's why the Spaniard, 22, came to Australian open this year with a new, more rhythmic service lotion. It is a work in progress that he hopes will pay for dividends in the long term. And things also look promising in the short term.

Alcaraz won his first event of these clay-Court Swing seasons in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and made the final of his second in Barcelona. A hipflexor problem during the championship competition with Holger Rune helped prevent him from winning a second straight title. But after a bumpy start to the year, in which he has mixed titles with surprising losses full of elementary errors, his success on the clay is not surprising.

The slower surface neutralizes players who trust power, serves. This enables a player like Alcaraz to attack opponents when they serve because he can surpass them as soon as the points develop. It also enables him to make up for the games he can lose on his own Serve. The shortage is more difficult to bridge on faster courts.

The serve is probably not as important as on Hard Court, he said in a press conference after the game in Monte Carlo. That's pretty good for me. We play, you know, almost every point, so we can't make many points or free points with the serve.

However, Hed should prefer to do that as little as possible. Winning under pressure is fun, but winning efficiently is often more fun. Soon Alcaraz is back on grass and hard courts, where the serve can be decisive. He will also be confronted with Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1 and his biggest rival at the top of Herentennis. They produce pyrotechnics when they face each other and Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 6-4, but the widest delta can be served in their skills.

Sinner spent a large part of 2024 re -making his, changing his movement and posture to generate more lift and strength. It made good service in a really great, that hits and slides off the lines and finds the corner of the service box more often than not.

Alcaraz, the World No. 2 in Waiting has designs to do the same. But he is not there yet, and it makes his competitions more difficult than they might be.

I know there will be a great Serve, he said in a press conference in Indian Wells, California. My second serve, I trust a lot. I think my second serve that it is really a good and solid one.

The first serve can be better.

Since he broke up the highest level of the professional tour in 2021, Alcarazs has raised serve eyebrows. The rest of his game has always been fluent, full of easy power. The serve, however, was a bit awkward, even for a player who sealed his first Grand Slam title, the 2022 USS, sealed with an ace wide.

Like many modern players, Alcaraz played with an adapted service lotion that limited and simplified its movements.

He started with the racket perpendicular to his upper thighs and barely lowered it under his waist. He usually kept his weight over the middle of his body. He paused shortly before he came up in what coaches call the trophy position with the arms up, ready to click through the movement.

He won four Grand Slam titles before his 22nd birthday with that serve, but more, despite it then because of it. The exception was the final of Wimbledon from 2024, in which Alcaraz produced 135 miles per hour lasers time and time again and the lines painted during his routing of Djokovic.

I have never seen him serve that way, to be honest, Djokovic, who is probably the best returner who has ever seen the men's game, said that day. Maybe I missed something this tournament, but I've never seen him serve so quickly. He must have had a really good serving day yesterday.



Carlos Alcaraz served in Wimbledon in 2023, when he won his first title on the grass. (Clive Brunskill / Getty images)

Never trying to improve the best of the best stop. Tiger Woods revived his swing famous after he won the Masters in 1997 at the age of 21, and then he did it again in 2003 and again in 2010.

Alcaraz, a budding golfer, undoubtedly knows all about it. He saw Sinner achieving devastating results and catching him up when the world no. 1 After the Italian started to rise in his service motion with his feet together (the Pinpoint posture) instead of apart (the platform stand). That enabled Sinner to hit the ball at a higher contact point, which gave him more power and margin for errors and three Grand Slam titles so far.

Alcarazs changes have been different. He has tried to get power and accuracy through a more rhythmic delivery.

He now starts his movement by lowering the head of his racket in front of his shins, pointing it down instead of keeping it perpendicular. As he goes through his movement, he loads more weight on his back foot, which gives him the potential to create more momentum when he comes forward.

He immersed the break and sends the racket through a full down-and-up movement while going into the trophy position. The result is a longer swingpad that looks more liquid, like the rest of his brutal graceful game.

In a press conference in Indian Wells, he acknowledged that he still gets used to the new motion, especially during the competition.

Every day I feel the progress, but sometimes, in the matches, during the exercises, you don't feel as good as you want, so you have to play the base of the serve separation, he said.

If the serve does not work at all, I mean, you can play tennis of the baseline and forget the serve.

Then, as often happens, he couldn't resist poring some pleasure in himself.

I am almost a serve bone, I think, he said with a grin that transfers everything.

Alcaraz is many things. He can still become the greatest men's player of all time. Four Grand Slams on 21 is a betrayed pace.

He's not a serve bone. Not yet, at least.

According to data analysis of tennis data innovations and Tennisviz, Alcarazs Serve is fine. It is above average but unpectacular, especially in comparison with the rest of his game. What is even more important, it lags behind the best players in the world in what really matters: placement.

Soon serving has become so commonplace in tennis of gentlemen that speed is no longer the determining factor in sport. What was an elite service speed only 30 years ago, when Pete got Sampras over 120 mph and nobody could do anything about it, the average became. Players in the 40s, 50s and 60s in the ranking clocks 13o MPH regularly.

In 2024, when Alcaraz won both the French Open and Wimbledon, his average first Serve 121 MPH on the radar gun, compared to 119 MPH for the rest of the ATP tour. On average, the sinner was only one mile per hour faster faster, but his placement was much more accurate. On average, his serve landed just 53 centimeters from the sidelines, compared to 58 for the Tour and 63 for Alcaraz.

That gave sinner many free points. Opponents could not return 42 percent of their hairs compared to 35 percent for Alcaraz. The Tour average is 38 percent. And Alcaraz still doesn't find the corners as much as his fellow top 10 players. Not by a long chalk.

In the past 52 weeks, Alcaraz has served 20 percent of its serving in the middle of the service box. For Sinner it is 6 percent. For Zverev, 4.5. Taylor Fritz? 1 percent. Jack Draper? 4.5. Alcaraz is the UiTer with a mile, against its nearest rivals but also the Tour average, which is 8.5 percent.

It must be said that Alcarazs Body Serve is effective, and it has something of a surprise element because players through the Tour do not turn to it as often as he and is therefore not used to it when it happens. He wins points behind the body more often than the rest of the tour, but he also wins points in general when his serve finds the corners of the box.



Carlos Alcaraz on Full Tilt on Serve during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in March 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty images)

The problem is that his real weakness, the person who sees him losing that he should not do, is his sensitivity to dips when he squirts mistakes about the court. All players continue to varying degrees, but it is easier to survive if they know that they can win a few simple points with one swing from the racket. If a players go wrong and they are unable to keep routine without having to touch them, then the danger is.

But even with an insufficient serve, this can all work well for Alcaraz. The reduced potential of his delivery means that he comes into an attacking position on his first shot after the ball returns less often than Sinner and Zverev.

From there, however, Alcaraz Zags where the others zig, to reverse one of the basic principles of tennis chance. The speed with which most players win points when they fall into the attack usually falls as a point longer, because the prevention of fades offers. However, Alcaraz becomes more efficient as the point progresses. At his third shot, his conversion rate is just above 60 percent. With the seventh shot he is up to almost 75 percent.

Needless to say, that is not how a serve bone behaves.

On clay you can view the real tennis, he said in Monte Carlo as a real Spaniard, the country that is more known than all others because of its dirtball players.

On clay you see long rallies, he said, with an exchange of 48 shot between Zverev and Matteo Berrettini. That's what I like.

(Top photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty images)