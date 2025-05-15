Doha 2025: Double spectacle promises drama championships





The anticipation builds up for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, with the double competitions that promise exceptional matchups from the first round. While players are preparing to present their partnerships on the world stage, different opening meetings distinguish their competitive intrigues and potential for memorable table tennis. The double events have historically delivered some of the most fascinating moments of the championships, with tactical nuance and partnership chemistry that often produced unexpected results. This week's opening rounds will continue this tradition with different competitions that can set the tone for the entire competition. Lim Jonghoon / Shin Yubin vs Chan Baldwin / Zhu Chengzhu The Korean partnership of Lim and Shin enters Doha with growing trust after their WTT -star Medging Chennai 2025 Triumph. Their liquid coordination was clear when they previously defeated Chan and Zhu in the quarterfinals of that event. The Rematch offers Chan and Zhu the opportunity to demonstrate their evolution as a partnership, with tactical adjustments that probably determine the outcome of this intriguing competition. Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha vs Jishan Liang / Amy Wang There are few partnerships in the history of the Tennis table The consistency of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, which arrive in Doha who pursues a remarkable third consecutive Heydusek Cup. Their opening match against Jishan Liang and Amy Wang presents the first obstacle in this historical search. While Wang and Sun's Championship trolley is establishing them as clear favorites, the opening round often provides a surprising intensity while new partnerships try to leave their mark against established champions. HANDERSUBLE: The Men's Doubles competition has various fascinating first round competitions, with established partnerships that are confronted with emerging combinations. Lin Gaoyuan / Lin Shidong vs Carlo Rossi / John Oyebode The Chinese combination of Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong brings technical precision and tactical refinement to their opening match against Carlo Rossi and John Oyebode in Italy. While conventional wisdom benefits the Chinese partnership, Rossi and Oyebode showed a remarkable potential by achieving the men's final at WTT -FEEDER DOH 2025. Their familiarity with local circumstances and unrestrained approach makes this competition particularly intriguing. Women's doubles: The women's doubles attract various generation treatments that emphasize the evolving landscape of international table tennis. Charlotte Carey / Anna Hursey vs Wing Lam / Zhu Chengzhu The All-Welsh partnership of Carey and Hursey represents one of the most intriguing combinations of the tournament. Hursey's exceptional 2025 form includes victory at WTT Feeder Manchester and several WTT Youth Series successes, which emphasizes its rapid development. Together with the experienced Carey, they confront the sixth sown pair of ng wing lamb and zhu chengzhu in what promises to be a technically fascinating competition between contrasting styles and approaches. Home Nation Hoop Sabine Winter / Yuan Wan vs Aia Mohamed / Maryam Ali The unique atmosphere of a home championships is waiting for Aia Mohamed and Maryam Ali from Qatar while they are preparing to compete for passionate local supporters. Their meeting with the German Sabine -Winter and Yuan Wan, recent finalists at WTT Feeder Dusseldorf 2025, represents an important test of their partnership. The supporting environment of the Lusail Multipurph Hall offers an ideal phase for the Qatari duo to produce their best table tennis against established European opponents.

