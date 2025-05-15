After uncertainty about Touring Pakistan, Bangladesh Cricket Board makes a big decision

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they have received a green light from the government to tour Pakistan for their next five-match T20i series, starting from 27 May. There was some uncertainty whether the series would continue after cross -border tension between India and Pakistan in the second week of May. According to the latest reports, however, the Bangladesh Cricket team is all ready to visit Pakistan after receiving the Go-Ahead. The T20i series will be closed on 5 June.

According to a report from CricbuzzThe BCB has received a green signal by the Government of Bangladesh.

“We have the green signal (from the government), although we still have to receive the official letter that we expect earlier than later. But as far as I know, the government has in principle made the decision that they will visit Pakistan for the upcoming Tour,” a BCB officer told Cricbuzz.

According to the report, the dates of the Tour have been somewhat postponed. Earlier the series would start on 25 May and end on 3 June. After recent developments, however, the dates were shifted by two days in the revised travel schedule of the BCB. The main reason for this is that the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) had to be postponed until 25 May.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Cricket Board had terminated to get permission from the government and to talk to the players about the decision.

“After we have received the official letter from the government, we will start talking to our players because we have learned that some of them are reluctant to travel using security reasons,” he said. “One thing we can assure is that we will not push anyone,” said the BCB officer.

This was previously what the BCB had said given the development situation:

“The BCB wants to repeat that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the highest priority of the board. All decisions regarding the Tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, which makes them join the best interests of the team and the cricket of Bangladesh.”