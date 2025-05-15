



Herentennis | 5/15/2025 11:30:39 am Ten Empire 8 Student athletes from Alfred University, Nazareth University, Norwich University and Vermont State University Lyndon were selected for the 2024-25 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic Academic Academic Mens Tennis Ncaa Division for the execution of their nations at their all-themes at their all-themes, theirs combinated their binnetes at their all-themes. Recognizes in the classroom. The Academic All-district men's tennis teams 2024-25, recognized selected by sports communicators, the best student athletes of the nations for their combined versions on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program individually recognizes Tennisonores in Four Divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and Naia. To be eligible for both all-district and all-American consideration, student athletes must at least be a second-year student, a 3.30 cumulative GPA or be higher and be a starter or important reserve for their respective teams. Academic All-district Honorees will continue to the CSC Academic All-America Stemnet. First, second and third team Academic All-America-Honores will be announced on 4 June. The CSC Academic All-district teams include the student athletes mentioned on the following pages. Below are the selections of Empire 8. Alfred University Matthew Bittel, Jr., Wellsville, NY – Ceramic Engineering

Breece Erickson, SO., Goshen, In – Business Analytics

Bill Tran, Jr., Hanoi, Vietnam – Biomaterials Engineering/Biology Nazareth University Chris Benedict, Jr., Brockport, NY – Marketing

Griffin Bond, Sr., Canadaguwa, Yire – Hikory Norwich University Keagan Bakke, Sr., Gun Barrel City, TX

Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO., Scottsville, NY Vermont State University Lyndon Jeffrey Blais, Sr., Newport, VT – Business Administration

David Gratton, Sr., Newport, VT – Business Administration

Stephen Wutzl, Sr., Brookfield, CT – Computer information systems: Software The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially supported financially by the NCAA Division II and III National Governance Structures to help CSC handle the aspects of the Awards Fulfillment for the 2024-25 Divisions II and III ALL-LAURICAic programs. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partly financially supported via the Naia National Office. About the Empire 8 Conference The members of the Empire 8 conference are primarily committed for the pursuit of academic excellence and the competition is considered an excellent NCAA Division III conference. Membership has distinguished itself from its peer group for its quality institutions, lively and sporting competition, excellent services and very ethical policy and practices. His dedication to serve the educational needs of her student athletes is the characteristic of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8 Visitwww.empire8.com. Empire 8 social media

