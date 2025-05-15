Connect with us

Sports

Historical year For female Olympic leaders, the chairman of the Tennis player sees the tennis player being confronted with election challenge – Winnipeg Free Press

Historical year For female Olympic leaders, the chairman of the Tennis player sees the tennis player being confronted with election challenge – Winnipeg Free Press

 


Geneva (AP) Prior to the first female president of the IOCS who formally adopts next month, one of the few women leading an Olympic sport stands for an election challenge.

The International Table Tennis Federations President since 2021, Petra Srling, is in a match on 27 May against men from Qatar and Mauritania.

The mood in Doha after the world championships forms between the Swedish established and the host countries Khalil Al-Mohannadi, a veteran of ITTF politics since 1997.

File - China's Sun Yingsha, background, plays against Chen Meng in China during the ladies singles gold medal tennis match on the Olympic Summer Games 2024, 3 August 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

File – China's Sun Yingsha, background, plays against Chen Meng in China during the ladies singles gold medal tennis match on the Olympic Summer Games 2024, 3 August 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

He feels that he is in this sport for so long that he says he deserves to become the next president, Srling told reporters in an online phone call on Thursday. It is a democratic world and everyone is, let's say, free to make their campaign.

Srling is a rare female leader in world sports. Last month, Badminton's administrative body Khunying Patama Leeswadtakul elected without against each other, and another Swede, Annika Srenstam, is in her third term as president of the International Golffederatie.

A member of the International Olympic Commission since 2023 was Srling in March in Greece when Kirsty Coventry won against six men in the IOC presidential elections.

I look forward to it, with the good relationships I have with her, she said about Coventry, also to play my role in fully supporting her in the new chapter of the IOC.

Srling is campaigning on a record with a triple increase in ITTF-commercial turnover since 2019 and sold-out sessions at the Paris Olympic Games last year.

The ITTF hopes that its planned space of 7,000 capacity for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, in the center of the congress center, could increase. Table tennis debuts an event with a mixed team for men and women.