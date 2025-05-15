



When the 2nd Weekend of Club Cricket started throughout Wales on Saturday 10 May, many Glamorgan contracted players represented their assigned clubs. The cricket season of the ladies' club officially started on Sunday 11 May, as the Prime Minister Cricket League of South Wales with 6 teams South Wales Tom Bevan had a successful outing for Ammanford CC, while the South-West Walian Club beat their regional counterparts Pontarddulais CC in a narrow match. The all -rounder born in Cardiff took 4 wickets to limit Pontarddulais to 175, and followed it with a 50 -scoring match, while Ammanford pursued the total with only 2 wickets. Eddie Byrom also lost a decent run-in on an Avenue Road for newly promoted Abergavenny CC from Newport CC in another exciting affair. Newport was the first to hit 247 runs in their 50 overs, with the former Glamorgan Academy All-Rounder Mujeid Ilyas TopScoring with 70*. As an answer, Abergavenny came close to the total and only lost with 3 points, with Eddie Byrom scored 44 points and Glorgan 2nd XIs Tom Norton got 60 runs. Lydia Clements played on Sunday for Radyr CC in their ladies South Wales Premier League-Seesens opener against Pembroke CC, and was the star artist of the game, scored 78 points and took 3 wickets. Megan Janczeski took the field for the Panchers CC ANF took two wickets in their narrow defeat against Cardiff CC. Here are the short scores of the Premier League matches in Wales: South Wales Men's Premier Division One Ammanford CC 176/8 (t Bevan 50, J Davies 35) Beat Pontarddulais CC 175 (C Roberts 39, m Fisher 31; t Bevan 4/38) by 2 Wickets. Bridgend Town CC 204 (S Wood 65, t Cogbill 33; H Robbins 3/44) Beat Cardiff CC 201/9 (T Phillips 75, s Swingwood 31; t Jones 4/48) with 3 runs. Newport CC 274/7 (M Ilyas 70*, C Macmillan 53, I Hassan 38; J Spies 4/37) defeat Abergavenny CC 271/9 (O Harris 62, t Norton 60, E Byrom 44, S Clarke 34; J Cosker 4/38) with 3 points. St. Fagans CC 94/2 defeat Swansea CC 93 (O Sherwood 3/18, O Morgan 3/22) by 8 Wickets. USK CC 115/3 (H Caldicott 61) Beat Ynystawe CC 114 (t Blake 42; O Rayner 4/25, M Marriott 2/24) by 7 Wickets. South Wales Women's Premier Division Radyr CC 264/6 (L Clements 78, M Richards 48*, S PYNE 43) defeat Pembroke CC 84 (E Wilson 51; M Richards 3/8, L Clements 3/10) by 180 runs. Cardiff CC 198/8 (A Williams 45, A Mays 39) Beat The Panthers CC 189 (I Thorndike 61, E Cox 52*; S HOLLEY 3/15) with 9 runs.

