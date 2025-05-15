



Bulldogs announce Hockey Operations Team Brantford, Ontario. The Brantford Bulldogs are delighted to announce the new hockey operation team of the club, with vice-president Spencer Hyman taking over as a general manager. Participating in Spencer in the Front Office will be Justin Ismael, who is promoted to the role of assistant General Manager and Mike Galati, who will enter the role of director of hockey operations and scouting. The team is also extremely proud to announce that NHL legend Gary Roberts & Adrian Vilaca will join the Bulldogs as co-director of player development. This new and exciting addition will add enormous value to the Bulldogs by utilizing their legendary reputation as the Go-TO On- and Off-Ike Development Team; A team that calls some of the best current and developing hockey players in the world as their customers. We are very happy to welcome them in the Bulldogs. As general manager of the teams, Spencer Hyman brings a lifelong hockey experience into the role. After he had been on the ice rink since he could walk, Spencer grew up and learned the game both on and outside the ice through the running of countless clubs owned by his father Stuart. His gaming career brought him to the University of Michigan, who then developed into coaching followed by Front Office Management. Spencer has won the first banner in Brantford in Brantford and wants to guide the Bulldogs to their first OHL championship in the Bell City in the coming years. Justin Ismael has earned his way for the position of assistant -all -way director at the Bulldogs. In the past decade-plus, Ismael has been working on the organization within the Front Office as the role of director of partnerships, a role that he excelled to the point where he was named director of hockey activities in 2021. He was an important part of the management team that helped establish the Bulldogs in Brantford, and we look forward to the team in this new and exciting role. Mike Galati went to the role of director of Hockey Operations & Scouting and joined the Bulldogs of the Markham Royals in 2025, where he served as head coach and general director for the past nine seasons. Galati brings an important OHL experience in the first place as a player, after he has skated with the Guelph Storm & Owen Sound Platterers before a decade -long professional career in Europe. Galati returned to the OHL in 2009 Scouting with the London Knights for six seasons before he came to the Royals. With these changes, the Bulldogs are well positioned to continue to bloom in Brantford and to build on their strong success last season. Go and go dogs!

