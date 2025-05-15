Sports
What Miami Hurricane Football gets
Jackson Cantwell Commitment: Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Top Recruit
Jackson Cantwell from Nixa High School chose Miami (Florida) as his university destination during a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in Nixa.
Nixa football star Jackson Cantwell is miami-bound after announcing his bet on Tuesday afternoon. The number 1 football perspective of the nation now plays in his senior season before he comes to the university ranks.
Cantwell has been considered the top perspective for several months, which leads to a recruitment madness that is rarely seeing Southwest -Missouri. He has worked his way up from a tight end of the most dominant attacking lineman in the country.
After having treated the first three seasons of the high school of Cantwell, this is what Miami can expect if he will board campus in 2026.
Jackson Cantwell is the top perspective in the 2026 class for a reason
It does not require the best exploration spirit to see what makes Cantwell a unique prospect. His athletics with his 6-foot-8, 320 pound frame made him someone who was worth considering a five-star lineman and the number 1 general prospect in the nation.
Cantwell's potential has been clear since his first start, three games in his first -year season. Rare are the athletes who have the Olympic genetics that Cantwell does, because he is the son of Team USA -Schot, Werters Christian and Teri Cantwell.
Cantwell has improved every season, from a raw offensive lineman who played a tight end in high school with a greater love of basketball and throwing, to becoming the most sought after recruit in the history of the area.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
In 2024 he led Nixa to his second performance of the State Championship ever. He had 158 pancakes for an attacking line that hurried 3710 meters in 14 games.
Jackson Cantwell's 4.0 GPA transfers to the football field
Cantwell was bored for his first -year season in the summer and decided to study for the ACT. He took it and got a 33.x
He is still a 4.0 student; You would believe it if you talk to him. In every aspect he is very attention to the detail, or when discussing his recruitment or how he attacks each game.
Cantwell is his greatest critic and wants to ensure that his hands are in the right position when blocking a defender every game. He celebrates his pancakes and also investigates his more minor failures when pursuing improvement.
The IQ he has off the field carries on the field.
Jackson Cantwell is perhaps a better rail and field perspective
He is perhaps a better rail and field perspective as well as a football perspective as Cantwell is recommended.
Cantwell is an elitehorer in the shot well and discus. He is the ruling Nike National Champion in the shot put. His father has an Olympic silver medal to his name, and his mother is also ranked as one of the best pitchers in the world for Team USA.
Cantwell has shown interest in continuing to study and also notes that football will be its top priority.
Jackson Cantwell is still improving like an attacking lineman
Nixa -coach John Perry often tells the story of taking Cantwell to a camp in Oklahoma State before his first -year season. Cantwell struggled on the first day. On the second day he adapted and was the best player who was present.
That mentality and improvement went through during his career. In recent years he was confronted with some of the best defensive rulers in the nation, including former five -star Williams Nwaneri and the current four -star Titan Davis. Cantwell has also participated in various All-Star events, including in the Under Armor All-America game of January.
Cantwell often spoke about wanting to choose the right school to help him develop into an NFL prospect. He wants somewhere where he can continue to grow, and he has not shown any signs of delay.
Jackson Cantwell Recruiting Coverage
|
