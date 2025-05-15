Players in group cat strategic how they can respond to Hockey Canada Investigation

A group cat that was made for the players who were in room 209 in the Delta Armores Hotel in the night of an alleged sexual attack in London, Ont., was unveiled in court on Thursday.

Tyler Steenbergen, a member of the National World Junior Team of Canadas 2018 and the newest witness of the crowns in the sexual attack study of five of his former teammates spoke about the chat, which he provided to researchers and answered questions from KroonAdvocaat Heather Donkers.

The court heard that the chat was started by Dillon Dub after Hockey Canada opened his first investigation into the incident on 26 June 2018 and the four other accused Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Alex Forenton and Michael Mcleod, as well as Jake Bean, Maxime Comtois, Drake Batherson. (None of the players who are not charged are accused of misconduct.)

In the chat, players discussed what they had to say to researchers and to get to the same page.

We all have to say the same as we are interviewed, according to the chat sent to the group to the group. Can't have different stories or come up with something.

A short time later, Bean wrote: No, guys. As if we don't have to come up with anything. Nobody did anything wrong. We went to that room to eat. The girl came, she wanted sex with all of us. Nobody did it. She gave a few boys heads, and then we came out of the room when it went crazy.

EM De Klager in the center of the process said that she had been sexually abused for a few hours in the hotel room in London. She said she met the group of players who were in the city for a Hockey Canada event that celebrated their gold medal at the World Junior Championship 2018 and willingly left with McLeod.

She said she had consensual sex with McLeod, but that he invited several of his teammates in the hotel room without her knowledge or permission. EM testified that she went on Auto-Pilot who described a detached experience in which her mind separated herself from her body during the events in the hotel room, while she did what she felt that the men in the room wanted her to do.

For seven days of cross -hearing, the defense lawyers claimed that it was EM who asked McLeod to invite his friends in the room and was the aggressor. During his cross hearing from EM Daniel Brown lawyer said for Foreenton that she asked the players, do you go to me or play your golf?

Dub told players in the group chat that everyone who did things received permission from the woman.

De Kroon says that McLeod, Hart and Dub have all obtained oral sex from EM without her permission, and that forenton had vaginal sex with EM without her permission. The crown also told the jury that Dub Ems hit naked buttocks while she was working on a sexual act with another person, and that Foote did the splits and grazed his genitals over her face while she lay on the floor.

In the group cat, Bean reminded everyone of a video that McLeod took on EM, who saw the jury, in which she says it was all consensual.

That's why McLeod asked: What should I say if they ask if I made the videos, Tho (SIC)

You took the videos because you wanted to make sure that nothing bad would happen, Bean replied. And cover yourself.

When asked about the texts up to that moment, Steenbergen said the accounts were pretty accurate of what I had seen.

While the players continued to discuss what to do in the chat of 26 June, DUG suggested that the group was careful with how they describe the incidents for researchers, in case the complainant found out and became angry.

Let's not make her sound crazy, Dub wrote.

On Wednesday, during his first performance in the witness box, Steenbergen told the court that he had witnessed Hart en McLeod, received oral sex from the woman after gathering the men in the room for sex.

Steenbergen said that he initially went to the room because he received a text message through a group cat that said there was food in McLeods Room. He went to the room with two other teammates, including DUB. There were seven men, including Hart, Forenton and McLeod, in the room when they arrived, he said, and shortly thereafter he said someone said there was a naked girl in the bathroom.

On Thursday Steenbergen described the atmosphere in the room as awkward and the court told him that he was unbelief about what was going on. He said he and Bean left the room as soon as the woman went to the bathroom.

I just didn't want to step over a naked girl, he said. I tried to avoid the situation. And when there was a clear path to leave, we decided to leave.

As the SMS reports remained on 27 June 2018, players started to express disbelief about the investigation, because they were told that Hockey Canada wanted to conduct personal interviews.

Said Comtois: Do you like the joke?

That's ridiculous, Bean said. As if this is nothing and we can't make a big (sic) deal out of it.

The players discussed lawyers and repeated that they did nothing wrong.

We have not raped anyone, said Comtois.

In the end, Bean advised everyone to stop talking about the incident in the group cat and to talk to your agents about this. The chat ended shortly thereafter.

Steenbergen also said on Thursday that he received a phone call from both DUB and Foode and asked him not to tell what he saw them do and to explain them. He said that researchers did not specifically asked him about those incidents, so he did not mention it, but he said, if he was asked.

Earlier in his testimony, Steenbergen told the jury that he witnessed Dub who hit the naked woman on the buttocks. He also said he had seen the Foode the splits about her, but he could not see if he made contact with the woman or reminder that he was dressed at that time.

After a lunch break, Justice Maria Carroccia fired the jury for the day.

There are some things I have to discuss with the lawyers this afternoon, she said.

AthleticsThe coverage will resume on Friday.

AthleticsS Hailey Salvian and then Robson reported remotely from Toronto.

(Rests of the defendants earlier in the trial by Alexandra Newbould / the Canadian Press via AP)