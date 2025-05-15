Sports
Bu Buurente Student speaker: say yes to new opportunities
Start 2025
Jason Wexler has been a lot of things at BU: a trustee scholar, a student with two diploma, a singer, a table tennis player, a brother's brother, an entrepreneur, an E-sign leader and a student government, for starters.
He has one last commitment to fulfill before he graduates: Wexler (Com25, Questrom25) will be the student speaker at Boston Universitys 152nd All-University Starting on May 18.
He says that his speech will be focused on the power to say yes, with which he clearly has personal experience, given the number of extracurricular education in which he participated during his four years at BU.
The speech is about how we had to say yes to new opportunities along the way, says Wexler. We had to fill in the e-Boardrolen that were left open; We were the first back in classrooms where professors were used to learning to personally again at the start of the speech, I define the butterfly effect, and how to say to something small can lead to something huge, and how we are where we are now because of all the little yes's we said along the way.
The speech will also applaud the resilience of the 2025 class: they started their first year during the COVID-19 Pandemie, in the midst of daily symptom statements, weekly COVID testing and constant mask-support.
The resident of San Diego says that when he was a high school student who checked out colleges, he realized that he loved his area so much that if he did not move to another city in front of the university, he would probably never leave. He chose BU to experience something new, including the change of seasons.
When he arrived at campus, Wexler quickly filled his schedule with out -of -school affairs. HES in two Brotherhoods' Alpha Kappa PSI (a professional business brotherhood) and Alpha Epsilon Pi (Bus Jewish Brotherhood) and he was co -founder and is vice -president of the BU Blockchain Club. He is a member of the BU Stock Trading Club, the Table Tennis Club and the Bostones A Capella group. He is also involved in the BU Filipino Student Association and is on the Hawaiian Cultural Association e-board. (He is neither Filipino nor Hawaiian, but he wanted to participate to learn about and celebrate, he says.) Moreover, he found time to participate in the student government, and he was part of the four -member team that Questroms 2023 won $ 50,000 sustainability.
I felt that my time at BU has been very holistic, in the sense that I have the feeling that I have done my best to meet as many people as possible, and to really get the most out of my university experience, because I wanted to join as many clubs as possible, says Wexler. And so I felt that I had a good idea of what our class was about.
He took his academic work just as seriously. He has a double major, in the College of Communication (as a film and television flour, with a concentration in innovation entrepreneurship) and in the Questrom School of Business (in Business Administration). He was also at the College of Arts & Sciences on the premed track.
That combination of disciplines helped to inspire Wexler to launch a company. Called SolstisIt is an AI-led first aid kit that the user runs through emergency situations with step-by-step support. The project will become a full -time job after his graduation, and he has a staff of two part -time students who will also work on the project.
I have many friends who are EMTs, who see people call an ambulance [something] That had googled that; People don't know what's going on, so panic, says Wexler. Our slogan is self -confident everywhere. We want to ensure that people have the knowledge to perform first aid. The statistics that we like to share is that, according to the American Red Cross, 59 percent of the deaths caused by injuries could have been prevented if the correct first aid had been provided.
One of the people who guided Wexler on his entrepreneurial trip was Samantha Zyontz, a Questrom School of Business Clinical Assistant Professor of Strategy and Innovation. She says that his talent for telling stories and his huge number of interests makes him a great choice for student speaker, and she was not surprised at all when she heard that hed had been selected. He is a born leader and very charismatic, says Zyontz.
While Wexler has previously spoken for a few hundred people (during the annual Questromtalk competition), he never focused a crowd of 20,000 plus. But he is not nervous about his turn at the Nickerson podium on Sunday.
When Dean Jason Campbell-Foster called and told me the news, I started to do a small dance on the phone that he could not see, says Wexler. I accepted it and then immediately called my mother. I am super excited to represent our class.
As the big day approaches, people continue to ask him how he thinks about graduation.
Many people say, I am so excited to get away here, but that has never been my reaction, he says. My reaction is always, I am so sad. I am enthusiastic about the future, but I am really sad to leave BU, because I feel that I have just had such a great experience.
