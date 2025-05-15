So, are copies of Moneyball that are hard to find in France?

That was one of my first thoughts with the news that Ligue 1 is considering using revolutionary play-offs in North American style to decide the champion of the French top division. The hope is that more eyeballs will follow in the competition.

European football competitions have long been a moral high terrain on North -American competitions such as the NHL, NFL and MLB because they award the competition title and the financial rewards and the European competition place that award the team with the best record after the largest number of games. And success for a long period is part of what a revolutionary thinker made himself, old Oakland Athletics Baseball General Manager Billy Beane, so remarkable. Beane spent low to undervalued players and used underlying statistics to predict future success. It led to a consistent strong regular season as a team that operated with a fraction of the budget of his competitors. The team was documented in a must-see sports film with Brad Pitt, derived from a book by Michael Lewis.

That is the kind of attention alarm 1, undoubtedly the fifth largest of the Big Five European Leagues, Wil, right?

So how did Beane feel about the late season where MLB teams are really being assessed according to the book itself?

My S does not work in the play -offs.

What a line. And if you are a Ligue 1 director who is considering the dramatic proposal, it is a line that should serve as a strong case of copper, beware.

Because the removal of tradition and accepting play -offs to determine that the Ligue 1 champion would completely change the landscape of French football. Also not necessarily for the better. Play -offs, as Beane Verliage referred, are so loaded with arbitrariness that the most diligent planning and the schedule building still cannot always prepare teams for the second season.



Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube tries to bring a long-awaited title to Toronto. (Claus Andersen / Getty images)

That has become clear to me because I have covered the NHLS Toronto Maple Leafs since 2016 AthleticsTogether with my Canadian football coverage. During those nine seasons, the Leafs have the third best winning percentage in the regular season of NHLS. And they have nothing close to a championship to show it.

They have Iced teams that ended so strongly for a long series of competitions such as the regular seasonal teams of Beanes. But a few bad bounces and incorrect plays here and there in the late season (among other things, deeper-rooted problems to be sure), and the Leafs have fans just as deeply scars as those of the ashes.

That is the reality that Ligue 1 has to accept. Perhaps it will be happy to do this, given the inherent predictability of having a powerhouse such as Paris Saint-Germain, who secured a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title last season.

But everyone who buys play -offs in the spectacle knows very well: their entertainment value comes from the heavy dose of happiness and randomness.

Due to the large series of games in a balanced schedule, mistakes can correct themselves in the course of time. Losing stripes can be swept under the carpet if positive trends can be found in the losses.

But in the play -offs there is no rug in sight. One loss, no matter how unfair or because of a strange bouncing here and there, can change the course of a team season. Say the names Alex Galchenyuk or Travis Dermott in Toronto, and you will immediately be subject to Tirades about how these players in one of the best Leafs teams in the recent memory had expensive turnover in two play -off overtime matches in 2021. Every turnover led on the other side on a play -off winner. The Leafs had a 3-1 series ahead against the Montreal Canadiens, but lost momentum, never recovered from those two blunders and he might wasted their best chance of winning a Stanley Cup since 1967.

It didn't matter that the Leafs ended with a a lot of Better record more than 56 games that season compared to the Canadiens. What mattered were the crucial details in an environment with a high bet and how small the margins become.

Or, in more usual language: Those are play -offs, honey.



Lille is the only team that has broken PSGS -Dominance since 2017 (Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images)

Is Ligue 1 ready to accept that the best teams are not always awarded champions? Is Ligue 1 ready to accept that the strongest brand it has, PSG can no longer be associated with consistent titles? Or that the arrival of a play -off system and the possibility that heroes turn to goats with one game, can scare players of signing in France?

The adoption of play -offs can change the way Ligue 1 teams prepare the season themselves. There can now essentially be two seasons. This is not to accept refueling, or, for example, not drafting the strongest possible line-up will be an immediate by-product of play-offs, not with the always present threat of relegation. But due to its nature, the regular season would count less, simply because it is no longer the direct route to the general success. Suddenly the most important factor would be to be called at the right time, because Hockeys Edmonton Oilers, a sixth seed in the current NHL season, but on a current line of seven Playoff victories of eight.

Point is, it is safe to assume that some Ligue 1 teams can devalue the regular season as long as they are eligible for the play -offs. Even if team managers and managers can of course explain publicly differently.

Checks and balances, you ask? Ligue 1 could have this in its back pocket: namely, with Champions League spots that are still awarded on the basis of the competition position, regardless of the play -off outcome. These are options that the NHL and NBA, currently also halfway through its late season.

But the excitement around the play -offs can lead to other changes.

Consider three words that fans get in North -American competitions with play -offs that drool, but often pull empty cans from the European football community: the Trade Deadline.

Trade Deadline Day is the last day of the season relatively close to the play -offs for teams to do acquisitions through trade. It is the last chance to set up for the late season. Teams participating in the Playoff Hunt Buy, and those on the outside usually look to sell by players.

If there is more incentive for teams to win via play -offs, can that lead to more activity in the winter transfer window? It is a window that generally does not contain a serious movement, such as the summer window. But if there are eight teams that feel like winning the title halfway through the season compared to a smaller number of traditional, the desire to add pieces could increase. Smaller teams can benefit from an influx of cash by selling players in the winter. Relegation comes out, but buying and selling more in a quieter window is probably not a bad thing for the financial health of the competition.



Ligue 1 lost his biggest star when Kylian Mbappe came to Real Madrid, but could be the first major European competition to take on play -offs. (Jean-Francois Monier / Agence France Presse via Getty Images)

It is also worth asking yourself if teams will attach more importance to what type From players they could acquire. More usual language in North American competitions?

They are playoff artists.

The types of players who have their matches elevated in the season. That do not shrink under pressure. Who may not be the flashed or most competent players, but are rich in intangible assets.

Can play-off-bound Ligue 1-teams learn to sacrifice glamor for Gruis? Can players who know how to win ugly, but get results in vogue?

And ahead, could that change the aesthetics of the Ligue 1 game?

View enough Playoff Game 7S (what feels like what the Ligue 1 -Play will be), and they all make a similar feeling. They are Cagey. Teams are afraid of making mistakes. They are nice to look at in an I have bitten my nails and now gnaw in a way.

And so if the goal is to increase attention to Ligue 1, the idea of ​​play -offs could do exactly that. But don't be surprised if the competition looks dramatically different over the years, in front and adversity.

(Top photo of Paris Saint-Germain: Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu via Getty images)