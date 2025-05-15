Gabriel Diallo comes the entire circle at Roland-Garros

Gabriel Diallo will perform at Roland-Garros at the end of May. It will be his chance to play in the same Grand Slam Singles table for the second time.

Since his debut a lot has changed 12 months ago.

On the French Open 2024 he entered the ranking of 166one In the world and had to play in qualifying. He needed three sets each round But he found a way to hit his ticket to the main drawing of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. He lost his big debut to Kei Nishikori In five sets.

In the twelve months that followed, he made his debut at two more Majors, the US Open and Australian Open, and won at least one competition with each, including reaching the third round in New York. He got with His first final at Tour level at the ATP 250 event in AlmatyKazakhstan in October. Earlier this month he reached His first Master 1000 quarterfinals on the Madrid open.

On the way to the 2025 edition of Roland-Garros, it is more than 100 places higher in the ranking than a year ago and receives direct access to the main drawing in Paris.

Last year I immersed my toes in the water, I was adapted to playing a slam and playing at a large court. Everything was a bit new, “Diallo reflected in a media availability on Wednesday.” Now I feel that my small backpack of experience has become bigger, so I can use it to my advantage. I feel that I will be much better prepared.

Looking back on his breakthrough run in Madrid, which also included The biggest victory by ranking his career at Grigor Dimitrov In the fourth round, the Montrealer said the quarterfinals Was an achievement, but also made him think about what the next one is.

You never know what it feels like until you achieve anything. For me it seems so far away for the quarter -finals of one Master 1000 until it is ready. And then you are like, okay, well, if I would make fifteen minutes, where else can I go? How far can I go? So It will be interesting to see.

The French Open from 2025 looks very different for Diallo and feels very different. The 23-year-old pointed directly to his results in the past year why he has more faith in his second Roland-Garros.

I feel that I will be much better prepared if I played Australia at the start of the year, the main table played with the [US] Open last year. The expectation that I turn on is different from last year, even if it is on clay, which is not the surface that I grew up, but I still expect that I will achieve good things on it. And I think we have done a great preparation and had some great results on the surface. Everything is in place for me to perform.

DIALLO is currently number 54 in the ATP ranking (from May 15, 2025), his his career high. Because he only has 10 points to defend from 2024, every competition profit should see his ranking and he has a very good chance of entering the top 50 for the first time.

It is super positive. It is clear that I am in a career. We strive to go as high as possible. It is good for trust, especially to go into a slam on this surface where I may not have played my best historically. It gives absolutely I trust that I can have some great results.

Although it comes in on a career-high ranking, the Montrealer is still keep track Things in perspective for the French open.

The ranking at 50 or at 80 in slams, it doesn't really matter unless you are top 32 and you get a seed, explained Diallo. But even then I feel that the level is so deep. You have guys who are not sown that you don't want to see in the draw.

Play starts at Roland-Garros on 26 May. On the way to his second performance in Paris, Diallo believes that his experience will help him.

Last year I played really good In Paris. I have qualified for my first main draw. I had a great, great first round. Although I lost, it gave me an enormous experience. So I think this will help me with the conviction that I can achieve this time and cause some damage.

Job photo: Martin Sidorjak