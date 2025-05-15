Fliss Pickard and 15-year-old Bly Twomey Tok Silver In The Womens Class 14 Doubles At The Ittf World Para Elite Lasko Tournament in Slovenia Today and there bronze medals for Billy Shilton and Martin Perry (Mens Classy and Aarbin Stacey and Stacey Stacey and Save Stacey Staceya Staceyhua Stacey and Staceya Staceya Staceya Staceyua Staceyaa Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyhua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyhua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyua Staceyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaauaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. With Her Israeli partner Caroline Tabib (Womens Class 10) and Grace Williams with Lin Tzu Yu from the Chinese Taipei (women's class 20).

Ladies class 14

Fliss Pickard and Bly Twomey have saved three match points at 10-7 in the decisive set against Chiu Kan and Wong Yue Ching before they names 12-10 to beat the Asian para-games bronze medal winners of Hong Kong China 3-2. They defeated Camelia Ciripan and Gabriela Constantin from Romania 3-0 and moved to the semi-final despite a 3-2 loss to Freja Larsen van Denmark and Cajsa Stadler from Sweden.

Pickard and Twomey recovered from 8-4 to a tight first set 14-12 by tomorrow Caillaud and Thu Kammasompou to edges and were down in the second 5-0 before they took it 12-10. The French couple reduced the shortage by taking the third 11-8, but Pickard and Twomey won a 3-1 win, 11-8 in the fourth.

In the final They Faced Katarzyna Marszal from Poland and Zsofia Arloy from Hungary and at 2-0, 6-3 Down They looked out of it, but they Fought Back Superbly to take the Third set 13-11 and again 11-9-9-9-9-9 The match 3-1.

That is what was known for and that's why we fight, Pickard said. We looked like we were good, but we kept going and that is actually what we do. We are not at our best and they are a strong team and they played well. It's about being able to play if you don't feel great – it would be great if you could play well all the time, but it is not the reality and I think that is a true will for our relationship that we can fight together, even if things don't go so well.

We are so similar because we both fight for every point and never give up, said Twomey, so it's great to play with such a person who has the same mentality and is always happy and just wants to enjoy it and want to have fun. I can take a lot of doubles and play with different styles. Playing with Fliss really inspired me and made me more positive about the future.

Men's class 14

Billy Shilton and Martin Perry came through a tough fight against Peter Rosenmeier from Denmark and Katsuyoshi Yagi from Japan with 11-7 in the fifth and fell at the top after a 3-0 win against Aleksej Radukic and Luka Vidovic from Serbia. They won their quarterfinals against GB teammate Paul Karabardak & Paulo Fonseca from Brazil with 3-1 to continue to the semi-final where they met Emil Andersson and Michael Azulay from Sweden. Shilton and Perry started well and led 9-6 in the first set, but the Swedish couple came back to take it 11-9 and started taking the second 11-6. Although the GB couple continued to fight and the third set took 11-6 Andersson and Azulay ran away with the fourth 11-3 to win 3-1.

I think if we had taken that first set, this would have changed the entire game, Shilton said. I personally felt that I did not play at my best afterwards and it is difficult in that kind of matches if I feel that I cannot get my attacking photos on the table.

At 9-6 we were a bit of a shame with a edge ball that went against us and that was a big momentum fluctuation, Perry said. As Billy said, if we had taken the first set that is huge in these competitions. We took the third and we were there or that is why we did not play at our best. We have still not played together for long and many of these partnerships that are here have had years together. I definitely think it is and we showed in the previous rounds that we can play good things. Clearly disappointed not to make the final, but at least we have a kind of medal to go home, and we can try to get better for the following competitions because I really believe that if we are both at our game and we play a very difficult team to break down.

Karabardak and Fonseca had previously lost 3-2 against Sam Gustafsson and Jonas Hansson from Sweden, but came through their group with a 3-0 win against Marc Ledoux from Belgium & Bobi Simion from Romania.

Will Bayley and Theo Bishop lost 3-2 to Clement Berthier and Esteban Herrault, the European champions from France and then defeated Piotr Manturz and Marcin Zielinski in the decisive set after the Polish couple returned from 2-0 to 2-2. Bayley and Bishop lost their quarter-final match at Gustafsson and Hansson with 3-0.

Men's class 18

Aaron McKibbin and Joshua Stacey were 3-0 winners against Gabriel de Oliveira Antunes and Jean Carlos de Souza Mashki, the Para Panamerican Champions from Brazil and then beat Power Wlodyka and Michal Deigsler from Poland 3-0 with around Smoted a Tensleller. They had to dig deep to beat Huang Ren Ting and Su Jin Sian of the Chinese Taipei 11-9 in the fifth and received a bye in the semi-final where they never really came in the game and lost 3-0 to other Cepas and Juan Bautista Perez from Spain.

To be honest, we played a lot of matches this week, McKibbin said, and I think that was probably a too far – the tank was a bit empty for both of us today. It's a shame because I don't think Josh and I played our best double in these last two games. Until now, WO was really solid and only really lost competitions in the fifth set and defeated many of the best teams and showed that we are one of the best teams in the world. We have both not brought our best level and we can take that on the chin – we have both had great singles competitions and it can sometimes happen. I am not worried about it and the fact that we can make two semi -final if we really have not been to our best – we can still trust that.

I don't think it's a movement problem, Stacey said, it's more about the opportunities you give your opponents. Sometimes it may seem as if the movement is a problem and in reality have not made the selection of the right recording, and it leaves the table wide open.

Women's class 10

Megan Shackleton and Caroline Tabib from Israel fought twice to the level against Nergiz Altintas and Irem Oluk from Turkey before he lost the decisive set 11-7 and progressed to the semi-final with a 3-0 win against Khetam Abuawad and Fatem Elelimat by Jordan. They lost a narrow first set of Hatice Duman from Turkey and Thais Fraga Severo 12-10, but took the second 11-9 to 1-1. After they have lost the third set, they recovered from 6-3 in the fourth to the level at 6-6 but lost 11-9 and the match 3-1.

We have played a lot together now, said Shackleton, especially in the past year, so I think we have certainly built our foundation, and it is now about taking on some of the stronger teams. I think I can get a lot from all the double matches that are mixed and ladies and can put it in my singles game. I play a lot of the girls I do in the singles and clearly develop my game all -round. I look forward to playing mixed with Jack tomorrow. We have a bit of a point to prove from Poland – we want to go up and show what we can do, and we have worked hard so that fingers crossed.

Ladies class 18 RR

Grace Williams won gold last week with Thea Nielsen from Denmark and collaborated with Lin Tzu Yu, the class 10 World Number Seven and Asian Para Games champion from the Chinese Taipei. They came through a Marathon third set 18-16 to beat Kelly van Zon from the Netherlands and Mirjana Lucic from Croatia 3-0 and then came back from 2-1 to beat Neslihan Kavas and Kubra Korkut from Turkey 3-2, 11-8 in the decision set. They lost 3-0 to the Russian pair of Anastasia Kostevich and Olga Gorsshkaleva and took the first set in their final round-Robin match against Alexa Szvitacs from Hungary and Karolina Pek from Poland before he lost 3-1.

It is always difficult to adapt to a new partner, Williams said, especially someone who speaks relatively little English, so it is about finding a way to communicate with them and also get tactics and learn to play with them. Sometimes I play in class 14, so there is a big difference in playing style in the higher class, but I feel that I have played very well, so that is positive to take away. It is always good to get medals, but it is also good to get a lot of practical things from the competitions in the training hall and the next training block for the US in August.

Men's class 4

Rob Davies and Tom Matthews lost their opening match 3-0 from the class 2 purple of world number three Rafal Czuper and Tomasz Jakimczuk, the European bronze medal winners from Poland. They started well against Federico Crosara and Federico Falco and took the first set 11-8 before the Italians returned to take the game 3-1 and they did not play well but did not progress after a 3-0 loss for Cha Soo Yong and Park Jin Cheol, the paralympic bronze medal winners from Korea.

The tournament will be concluded tomorrow with the mixed doubles events.