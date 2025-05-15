Sports
Romania is perhaps about to make a former football hooligan of Trump. Therefore | Andrei Popovici
AThe first sight, Romanias Presidential Race, who comes to a peak in a second voting round of this Sunday, looks like a de facto referendum about Europe. The extreme right-wing George Simion, a former football hooligan that is forbidden to enter Ukraine for what KIEV calls systematic anti-Ukrainian activities that last week rose to first place with 41% of the votes. Nicuor Dan, Bucharest's Reformist mayor, with only 21%.
The Race-Pits then, a technocratic pro-European candidate, against a bombastic, Maga-admiring nationalist who is facing Brussels and promises to place the national interest over international obligations.
If Simion wins, Romania runs the risk of becoming the next illiberal outpost in the EU and to join Hungary and Slovakia. He could use his presidential powers to block the help to Ukraine and to undermine negotiations on a collective climate and migration policy, while further suspiciously sowing in EU institutions.
But the truth is that pro-European and anti-European are just labels. They disguise the fact that the Romanians really reject is a domestic political class that has wrapped itself in the EU flag and supervises years of economic stagnation, corruption and broken promises. After all, almost 90% of Romanians Support EU and NATO coordinationAccording to a survey this year.
Both presidential candidates are anti-establishment in their own way. While his career built his career against shady real estate barons and politicians in the courts, Simion built his indignation and fiery speeches that spoke to frustrations of people with political elites.
Simion is supported by Clin Georgescu, the political Maverick whose surprise profit in the first round of presidential elections in December was canceled by Romanias Constitutional Ourt, after accusations of Russian interference. Simion has adopted a similar tone, but is no longer openly to call Romania to leave the EU or NATO. He distinguishes himself from Georgescu and has Putins Russia one threat to Europe although he did that too criticized military help To Ukraine, following Donald Trumps position about the war.
The Romanian diaspora accounted for around 10% of the total votes in the first round. And more than half of them supported Simion. These are Romanians who live and work in countries such as Spain, Germany, the UK and France, who benefit directly from the liberties and economic stability offered by the EU. It is unlikely that these voters reject the West or the EU as such, but rather a domestic political class that they blame for wasting the opportunities offered by EU membership, and the fact that they had to leave their home country in the first place.
Nevertheless, the EUS reputation takes a mistreatment with Simions Ascent. This is because his goals are consecutive pro-European Romanian governments, dominated by the established parties, who promised prosperity but the chairman misappropriation From infrastructure funds, it was not possible to modernize hospitals and delayed highway projects that Romanians had long promised while EU money came in. Romania is currently experiencing the highest level of inflation in the EU, combined with low wages and high loads.
Add to that the pandemic restrictions, generally as hard-handed attempts to control personal freedoms, and align the governments to EU policy in relation to Ukraine, and apparent frustration is deepened in the block.
Elena Calisru, a Romanian civilian activist and administrative expert, tells me that Simions is a more refined approach than Georescus, who suggested leaving the EU and NATO.
Simion sows deep distrust in democratic institutions itself and promotes stories that depict Romania as a second -class country in Europe, treated as a colony by the EU and possibly dragged to foreign conflicts, she says.
There is a grain of truth in his rhetoric. Romania was kept outside the Schengen area until the beginning of this year and the Romanian migrating employees have long been confronted humiliation abroadEither as exploited building workers in the Netherlands or as care providers in Italy, often working in circumstances that limit modern slavery. These frustrations have fed a broader sense of complaints about what many see as double standards that apply to newer EU member states.
Simions therefore rise less about policy than about national identity. His campaign slogan is respect, something that many Romanians, including the migrating employees in the Diaspora, have crazy. The Romania you dream of, the Romania you want to return to, we will build it together, he said in a speech after his victory in the first round.
This election marks the end of an era. Romanias transition period from dictatorship to democracy is over. For the first time ever, both in the canceled elections of December and now the repetition, none of the established parties reached the second round of the presidential election.
Romanians do not go to the polls on 18 May to decide whether they want to be in the EU because they do it overwhelming. What they really vote for is how you can confront a broken system: through reform and international cooperation or insulation and nationalism.
