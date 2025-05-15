The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the CCCAA Mens Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings before 15 May 2025. National rankings consist of the top 20 team rankings, top 75 singles rankings and top 50 Doubles ranking.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the administrative body of College Tennis, which supervises men and women Varsity Tennis at all levels NCAA Divisions I, II and III, Naia and Junior/Community College.