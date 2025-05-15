



Collegeville, Minn. Saint John's University Head Football Coach Gary Fasching '81 announced the hiring of Rocori High School head coach James Herberg as defensive assistant on Thursday 15 May. Herberg led the Spartans to Acht State Tournament-Opvestings-Vier as a defense assistant (2009-17) and Vier as Head Coach (2018-24), including Minnesota class AAAA State Championships in 2011 and 2019, and a state runner-up in 2023. In total, Rocori had. “I am incredibly blessed to become a member of the football staff of the Saint John and the tradition that it carries,” said Herberg. “Moving to college coaching has always been a long-term objective of mine if the right situation presented itself. Saint John's was always the top choice, and this can only be described as a dream job for me. I want to thank God for bringing me and the journey of my family to Collegeville and I look ahead to build strong relationships with the people in this remarkable university.” Inn, a resident of Cold Spring and a graduated Gustavus Adolphus College in 2009, joined Rocori's football staff in 2009 and was the defensive coordinator in 2011 when the Spartans won their first Minnesota Class Aaaa State Championship. “I am very happy that we can add a coach like James Herberg to our coaching staff,” Fasching said. “James has had a great success at Rocori High School, where he won state championships and both a defensive coordinator and head coach. “I have looked at his teams over the years and have always been impressed by his coaching style. They are always well coached, fundamental healthy and play the game in the right way. James understands how to build winning teams and how they can build young men of character. James will coach our defensive back and will be a dynamic recruiter for our program. He will be a big addition.” The Johnnies travel to the north for an exhibition match against the Winnipeg -rifles of the Canadian Junior Football League, planned for the afternoon this Saturday (May 17) in Winnipeg's Maple Grove Rugby Park. ' Sju reports on Friday, August 15 at the Campus, with his first training planned for the next day. The Johnnies open the 2025 season with a kick-off of 13.00 on 13 September against Minnesota-Morris in Clemens Stadium.

