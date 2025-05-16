Sports
Doha everyone set for table tennis extravaganza
The opening rounds are ready to deliver exciting competitions, because dynamic partnerships are central. Historically, the double competitions have been a hotbed for fascinating moments, where strategy and teamwork often lead to surprising results.
The first matchups of this year are no exception, who promise a series of intriguing fights that can very well form the story of the entire championships.
The iconic Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University are the two locations that are fully prepared to organize the much-needed championships, said Khalil Al-Monmohannadi, president of Qatar Table Tennis Association President (QTTA) Khalil al-Monhannadi.
A total of 640 athletes, including 256 in singles and similar number in the men's and women's doubles can be seen in action during the event. About 128 couples will fight for the highest awards in the mixed Doubles, and promises a full schedule of 443 games, Al-Mohannadi said during a press conference Thursday.
The organizing team has devoted more than a year to the preparations for the tournament, and luckily everything runs smoothly, he added. After we organized the World Championship in 2004, we are uniquely positioned as the only nation that organizes the tournament twice, and only the second Arab country and the nation in the middle to do this, he said.
On the basis of his extensive experience, Al-Monhannadi, who has been chairman for three decades, has expressed self-confidence, adding to it: given our long history with the sport, we are sure that this will be a prominent event that the history of the world championships is worthy.
The state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena will serve as the Central Hub tournaments, which organizes both the opening ceremony and all championship matches. The Lusail Sports Arena, known for its advanced facilities and advanced technology, is considered a prominent sports location in Qatar, able to accommodate a wide range of international events, including table tennis, basketball and handball.
Qatar is ready to deliver an experience of world class for both athletes and fans, Al-Monhannadi, who is also the president of the Arab and Asian federations and first vice-president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITF), said.
During the first four days of the tournament, the campaign will also unfold in the Qatar University Hall, located at the Northern Doha Campus universities. This prominent sports location is an important facility for university athletics and has a history of organizing international competitions, said Al-Mohannadi.
The team events on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 generate considerable anticipation, in particular with regard to the eternal rivalry between table tennis force China and Japan. Historically, collisions between these two countries are strongly disputed, often determined the ultimate champions.
The Doha championships will also see an important representation of Arab countries, in particular Egypt, under the leadership of Omar Assar, currently the best-ranking player in Africa and the 26th ranking worldwide.
Host Nation Qatar also plays a team looking to impress their home grass. Qatars-Line-Up includes Sultan Khaled al-Kuwari and Mohamed Abdel-Wahab in the Heren Herklagen, alongside Aya Magdy and Mariam Ali in the ladies Singles. In the double events, Abdel-Wahab will collaborate with Abdullah Abdel-Wahab, and Sultan will work with Rawad Al-Nasser in the human category, while Aya and Mariam will compete in the women's doubles.
The mixed doubles will contain two Qatari pairs: Mohamed Abdel-Wahab with Aya and Ahmed Eid Qarni with Mariam.
With regard to television broadcast, Al-Mohannadi said that Kass Channel and Bein Sports will broadcast the matches live. Al Kass is on the free air channel and Bein will be on channel 9. There will also be an external broadcast on Tokyo TV.
