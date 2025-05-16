



Foxborough, mass. – New England Patriot's starting defensive Tackle Christian Barmore said on Thursday that he was cleared for football activities after his season was demolished in 2024 due to a repetition of blood clots. Barmore, who will pass on that he will be a full participant when voluntary organized activities start next week, also expected that he is ready for action in the season opener of 7 September against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Editor's Picks 2 Related “Yes. That is the goal. I just have to keep following the medical team, but everything looks really good,” said Barore. Barmore, which was limited last season to four games after landing on the non-football disease list at the beginning of December, has been a consistent participant in the voluntary program outside the Patriots season for the past six weeks. He said on Thursday that he concluded a friendly competition with defensive Tackle Milton Williams, the Super Bowl Lix-striking who signed a franchise record four-year contract of $ 104 million with New England. “That is my husband. We see who is the first in the weight space. Who is the first in the meeting room. We always went there,” said Barore. “He lets me work hard. He is a great employee, a hell of a man, a hell of a player.” The possibility to combine Williams and Barmore at Defensive Tackle, can give first-year Patriots-head coach Mike Vrabel a powerful One-Two Punch for a defense that he hopes will “play on the other side of the Scrimmination line.” Barmore, a pick from the second round of 2021 from the University of Alabama, who has signed a four -year contract extension of $ 92 million, played the last season out of season, played in 48 career matches and amounted to 139 tackles (19 for a loss) and 13.5 bags. He was initially diagnosed with blood clots at the end of July, missed the first 10 games of the season and then returned to play in four games before he experienced recurring symptoms. On Thursday, Barmore refused a question whether doctors know what led to the recurrence. However, he acknowledged the toll that it took to him and said that he was confused and angry over time. “It was one of the most difficult times. I felt that I was doing everything in my power and wanted to come back,” he said. “I never want to be in that situation again, or someone in the world to endure that. That stuff was not a joke. It was a difficult challenge.” Asked if he is worried that there could still be a repetition, Bar dee replied: “No.” He added that he will enjoy football again. “Feel good, more confidence in myself, back to my breathing. Talk my blow, yes. All,” he said. “Really blessed.”

