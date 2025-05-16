Morning Chirps: Two coaching of mallancings filled, Reichel injured





One of the most popular representatives of the Chicago Blackhawks at the world championship returns home early due to an injury. Two vacancies with head coaching were filled in the NHL, and we have our first team that continues to a Conference Finalall this and more in today's tjilpen. Blackhawks Chirps No news about the search for head coaching of the Blackhawks is not necessarily bad news. The front office of Blackhawks is very good at keeping things under wraps.

As always, look at our Blackhawks Head Coaching Tracker for the latest reports and rumors.

According to The German national team” Lukas Reichel ran an injury and will miss the rest of the IIHF world championship. Scott Powers of the Athletic reported that the injury is not serious and should be good to go for next season. Reichel had a goal and four points in his four games before he was injured.

On this date in 1926, the NHL announced that Detroit and Chicago would have teams for the 1926-27 season.

The Blackhawks completed the worst trade in franchise history on this date in 1967. They sent Phil Esposito ” Ken Hodge And Fred Stanfield at the Boston Bruins in exchange for Gilles Marotte ” Pit Martin And Jack Norris . Martin had a good career at the Blackhawks, but Esposito became one of the biggest goal scorers in the NHL history. Hodge scored 674 points in 652 games in Boston, while he and Esposito won two Stanley Cups.

On May 15, 1995, the Blackhawks de Toronto Maple Leafs defeated 4-2 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals for their first play-off victory in the United Center. Murray Craven scored twice, with Tony Amonte And Joe Murphy Add goals.

scored twice, with And Add goals. Fast Vooruit to 15 May 2013, where the Blackhawks opened the semi-final of the Western Conference with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Marian Hossa opened the score in the first period, earlier Johnny Oduya” Marcus KrugerAnd Patrick Sharp All scored in the last frame for the game to ice cream. NHL -Chirps The Philadelphia Flyers officially mentioned Rick Tocchet The 25 one Head coach in the franchise history.

The 25 Head coach in the franchise history. That was the good news for the flyers, as Philly Hockey Now's William James reported that star clock Matvei Michkov Was involved in a car accident during the holiday in Dubai.

Was involved in a car accident during the holiday in Dubai. The Vancouver Canucks declared Adam Foote the 22 ND Head coach in their team history. Foote was an assistant in Vancouver under Tocchet. He was not related to the job of Blackhawks.

the 22 Head coach in their team history. Foote was an assistant in Vancouver under Tocchet. He was not related to the job of Blackhawks. The Canucks stay in Vancouver, signed their best defensive prospect Tom Willander to an entry -level contract. The Canucks took him with the 11 one General choice of the NHL entry in 2023 and it was expected to be Pro as soon as its second season ended up at Boston University. When that did not happen last month, speculation grew about a gap between Wallinder and the Canucks. If there were problems between the two parties, they were resolved.

to an entry -level contract. The Canucks took him with the 11 General choice of the NHL entry in 2023 and it was expected to be Pro as soon as its second season ended up at Boston University. When that did not happen last month, speculation grew about a gap between Wallinder and the Canucks. If there were problems between the two parties, they were resolved. The Los Angeles Kings officially mentioned Ken Holland Their new general manager. The Hockey Hall of Famer is the fifth winning general manager in the NHL history.

Their new general manager. The Hockey Hall of Famer is the fifth winning general manager in the NHL history. Wednesday evening it was supposed to be a “legacy” match for the core of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the whole team could not appear in Game 5. They were definitely 6-1 at home ice cream through the Florida Panthers And are now 3-2 in the Down series. But that is the legacy of this Maple Leafs group. It has always been. When the pressure is high, fold and disappear. The Panthers can continue to their third consecutive Eastern Conference Finals with a victory on Friday. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WVZ3VJ67I4 The Edmonton Oilers are the first team to continue to the final of the conference after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in the extension. Kasperi KapanenPlaying in just his second match of the late season scored the only goal of the night. Stuart Skinner Responded to giving up a goal with 0.4 seconds to lose game 3 with back-to-back shutouts. This is the magic of the Stanley Cup play -offs. Skinner lost his job in the first round, had a terrible end to his return to the Line -up and recovered all his trust. This is the first time that the Oilers have made it to successive conference final since they moved to three rights between 1990 and 1992. They are waiting for the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets, and will start on the road, regardless of who wins. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPCDXWY_RGM

