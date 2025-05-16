Former Alabama receiver who change jobs for football coaching in high school





Former receiver of the University of Alabama Nikita Stover has been hired as the new main football coach at the Hatton High School in Lawrence County. Stover resigned as head coach at Hayden, where he was hired in November 2024 after three seasons as head coach at the Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. The more I thought about it, the more I wanted to be able to spend time with my family, said Stover, who commuted from his house in Decatur to the school in Blount County. This actually keeps me off the road for so long. Every day I came home at night around 8:30 am and that was difficult. I absolutely loved the children at Hayden. They worked hard and whoever gets will have a great team. Stover, graduated from the University of Alabama who played his last season under Nick Saban, said that he was approached by some members of the Hatton community to gauge his interest in the program. I had a few parents reaching to see if ID was interested in coming back home, the resident of Hartseelle told Al.com on Thursday. I really loved a few things they had to offer. Today I received the approval from the board and I am now on my way to meet the boys. Hatton has a solid foundation as far as it is a competitive football program. They are real athletic children and have the chance to be a pretty strong team. Hatton made a two-classification jump to class 4a and finished 6-5 under Denton Bowling, who was 47-47 with the hornets in nine years, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website. The 2024 team was 6-5 after back-to-back seven-win seasons. STover was 20-11 at Decatur Heritage, his first job as a head coach. His second team was 9-2 and the Eagles were 7-3 in 2024. DCA was 10-1 in regional game during his term of office.

