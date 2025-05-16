



Waco, TexasFirst -year Claire Hill took the winning point when the fifth placed North Carolina beyond no. 13 Seed LSU, 4-2, in an NCAA quart final match on Thursday in the Hurd Tennis Center. First -yeartook the winning point when the fifth placed North Carolina beyond no. 13 Seed LSU, 4-2, in an NCAA quart final match on Thursday in the Hurd Tennis Center. The Tar Heels won the double point and then conquered an injury for ACCLayer of the year Reese brantmeier By winning three of the four singles decisions to go to the last four for the fifth time in the last six ADA tournaments and the seventh time in general. Carson Tanguilig ” Tatum Evans And Hill won their singles competitions for Carolina. UNC will meet the top-ranking Georgia on Saturday at 11 am in the semi-final. The Bulldogs lost the double point, but came back to beat the eighth placed Duke 4-1 in the first quarter-final game on Thursday. Earlier this season, the Tar Heels won a 4-3 indoor victory on the best bulldogs in Athens on 1 February. UNC has won 12 consecutive games and this season improved to 27-4. The LSU season ends at 24-8. After a bit of a slow start, the Tar Heels won a tightly affected double point by wiping all three decisions. At No. 2 Doubles, the All-America team of Susanna Maltby and Tanguilig, nationally arranged no. 16 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, drove past Kinna Graham and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-3. Maltby and Tanguilig followed 2-1, before they roared back for the victory. At number 3, Evans and Theadora Rabman dropped two early breaking points and followed 3-0 to start the game and then wins to win, 7-5, and to reach the double point. On the number 1 position, Carolina's second ranked duo of Brantmeier and Alanis Hamilton Were impressive in a 7-6 (4) victory in the fifth rank Cadans Brace and Kayla Cross. Carolina then took a blow when Brantmeier was forced to retire in the first set of her singles match, so that the score on 1-All-All Bond. She was 3-2 behind number 1 versus no. 11 when she retired. The defeat broke Brantmeier's 18-match winning streak. The Tar Heels won the first sets in four of the remaining five singles competitions and gathered to pick up the play after Brantmeier's departure. Tanguilig first struck a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over Graham and achieved the victory over a double error to give Carolina a 2-1 lead. After LSU was recorded at 2-2 with a victory at number 4, Evans and Hill quickly won in succession to win the team victory. Final score: #5 Seed North Carolina 4, #13 Seed LSU 2

Thursday, May 15, 2025

2025 NCAA Championship Quarterfinals

Waco, Texas (Hurd Tennis Center) Match Results

Double 1) #2 Reese brantmeier / Alanis Hamilton (UNC) Def. #5 Cadans Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU), 7-6 (4)

2) #16 Susanna Maltby / Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def. Kinna Graham/I Sahdieva (LSU), 6-3

3) Tatum Evans / Theadora Rabman (UNC) Def. Tilwith of Sunolami / Gaby Rivera (LSU), 7-5 Order of finishing: 2, 3, 1 Singles 1) #11 Cadans Brace (LSU) def. #3 Reese brantmeier (UNC), 3-2 (RET.)

2) #24 Theadora Rabman (UNC) LED #49 Kayla Cross (LSU), 6-3, 5-4 (40-15) (Unfinished) 3) #63 Tatum Evans (UNC) Def. Tilwith of Sunrise (LSU), 6-1, 6-2

4) Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Alanis Hamilton (UNC), 6-3, 6-1

5) #43 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def. vs. Kina Graham (LSU), 6-1, 6-1

6) Claire Hill (UNC) Def. Kenna Erickson (LSU), 6-4, 6-3 Order of finishing: 1, 5, 4, 3, 6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2025/5/15/womens-tennis-wten-recap-vs-lsu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos