Nathan Mackinnon Nets 2 AS Canada Downs Austria at Hockey Worlds





Stockholm-Nathan Mackinnon scored two goals to lead Canada to a 5-1 win over Austria at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Thursday. The Colorado Avalanche Center also had an assist to help Canada on top of group A with Sweden. Both teams have 4-0 records and 12 points. Travis Konecny ​​and Will Cuylle scored and added an assist for Canada, Sidney Crosby also scored and defender Brandon Montour had three assists. Marc-Andre Fleury put 15 shots in the net. With Canada 1-0 down, Mackinnon took care of the comeback in the middle period. He started the rally 1:59 in the frame and scored only eight seconds in a power play from the top of the left circle. Mackinnon a Timed A blow to Canada 2-1 forward with 6:50 about when the referee signaled a penalty and Canada Fleury pulled for the extra attacker. Editor's Picks “He is really a good player, competitor, really good habits of the ice and also on the ice,” said Cuylle about Linemate Mackinnon. “Just try to learn what he is doing and seeing if I can take something from him. I found the way we bounced back in the second.” Konecny ​​added the third 8:32 to the last period and knocked in a cross -target pass from Cuylle. Konecny ​​fed Cuylle with 8:18 over to make a blow to the roof to bring the score to 4-1. Crosby completed the victory with his second goal at the tournament with 1:33. Vinzenz Rohrer gave the Austrians a 1-0 lead 11:20 in the game on an escape. It was only the second goal that Canada admitted in its four games. The goalkeeper of Austria, Florian Vorauer, made 23 saves in the first period. Austria has two points of four games played. In Herning, title defender Czech Republic rode newcomer Hungary 6-1 to get the lead of the group B with 11 points. David Pastrnak led the Czechs with two goals and an assist. Jakub Flek, Petr Kodytek, Ondrej Beranek and Lukas Sedlak also scored. Earlier in Herning, Sven Andrighetto scored four goals to lift Switzerland to a 5-1 win over Germany. Switzerland is second in group B with 10 points. Germany is in third place after registering his first loss. After Damien Riat opened the score 4:25 in the middle period, Andrighetto needed a wingspan of 9:04 to complete a hat trick and to build a lead of four goals in the frame. He added with his fourth – and second in a power play – in the last period. Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni made 21 Saves. After problems with the quality of the ice in Herning, the organizers extended the time for breaks between the periods of 15 to 17 minutes. On Tuesday, the game had to be suspended during the opening period of a match between Germany and Norway and again in the middle period due to a hole in the ice. In Stockholm, Finland sent Slovenia 9-1 to go to third place in group A with eight points. Slovenia remains without a point. Eeli Tolvanen scored four goals for Finland.

