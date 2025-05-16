



Abstract Neoacla ((Hattersleya)) chicaquensis feathers. Nov.A new Phalangopside cricket types from the Cloud Forest of Chicaque Natural Park is described. This species represents the first record of the gender Neoacla Desutter, 1988, in Colombia, the Andes and the Highland regions. Previously, all known species of this genus were only registered in forests ranging from Costa Rica to Ecuador and in the Amazon regions of Peru and Ecuador. Finally, the taxonomy, morphology and distribution of the new species are discussed. References Poorterras, D., Cadena, C. & Moreno, R. (2007) Evaluation of the state of fog forests and the goal of 2010 in Colombia. Alexander von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute; Bogot, Colombia. 72 pp. Cadena-castaeda, OJ (2015) The Fallic complex in Gllotalpidae (Orthoptera: Gryllotalpoidea), and its generic implications. Zootaxa, 3981 (2), 264274. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.3981.2.7 Cadena-Alcasaeda, OJ & Garca Garca, A. (2012) Description of a new Crillo Falangpsido (Orthoptera: Phalangopsidae: Luzarinae) and two new species, from the Hoog -andan forests of Colombia. Journal of Orthoptera Research, 21 (2), 261267. https://doi.org/10.1665/034.021.0212 Cadena-Castaeda, OJ, Gutirrez, Y. & Bacca, T. (2016) New and little known orthoptera (Ensifera and Caelifera) from the Amb River Natural Reserve, Nario, Colombia. Zootoxa, 4162 (2), 201224. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.4162.2.1 Cadena-Castaeda, OJ, Garay, AC, Castaeda, 1500, Cardona, JM & Garca Garcogeny, A. (2016b) Systematics en fylogenie van het geslacht Caenomastax Hebard, 1923 (Orthoptera: Eumastacidae: Eumastacinae: Eumastacinae: Eumastacinae: Eumastacinae: Eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae: eumastacinae. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.4117.2.7 Cadena-Castaeda, OJ, Pez, G., Buitrago, O., Quintana-carias, RF & Tavares, GC (2021) Studies of Neotropic Krekels: new section Taxa (Orthoptera: Phalangopsidae) with comments about various species described earlier. Zootaxa, 5081 (1), 6076. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.5081.1.2 Cadena-Kastada, OJ, Quintanaarias, RF, Trujillo Rodrguez, DM, Prias Sarmiento, JP & Castllanos-Morales, CA (2022) Studies on neotropic crickets: Aclodes Paz N. Sp. A new Pharlangopsis Cricket (Ortera: Phalangopsidae) from the Santander Caves, Colombia. Zootaxa, 5141 (6), https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.5141.6.3 Cadena-castaeda, OJ, Garca Garca, A., Castellanos, M.Del P. & Tavares, GC (2023) Studies for Neotropic crickets: Crinklyalis n. Gen., in new cricket gender (orthoptera: phalangopsidae: paragraphs) from the foot of the Colombian Andes. Zootoxa, 5271 (2), 355365. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.5271.2.9 Cardona, JM (2012) Grasshoppers from Northwest South America. A photo guide. Part 1 The western fauna. Blurb, San Francisco, California, 124 pp. Carvalrho, PHM & FERREIRA, RL (2025) Zotaxa, 5590 (3),, https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.5590.3.1 Cigliano, MM, Braun, H., Eades, DC&OTTE, D. (2025) Orthoptera species file. Version 5.0/5.0. Available at: http://orthoptera.speciesfile.org (Visited on March 20, 2025) Desutter, L. (1987) Structure and evolution of the Fallic Gryllidea (Orthoptres) Fallic complex and classification of the Notropical genres of Grylodea. First part. Annals of the Entomological Socit of France, New Series, 23 (3), 213239. https://doi.org/10.1080/21686351.1987.12278443 Desutter, L. (1988) Structure and evolution of the Fallic Gryllidea (Orthoptres) Fallic complex and classification of the Notropical Genres of Gyloidea. Second part. Annals of the Entomological Socit of France, 24 (3), 343373. https://doi.org/10.1080/21686351.1988.12277541 Desutter-Grandcolas, L. (1992a) Les Phalangopsidae de Guyana Franese (Orthoptres, Ggridea): Systems, Phylogy and Biology. Bulletin of the National Musum Dhistory Natural. Section A Zoolology, Biology and Animal Ecology, 14 (1), 93177. https://doi.org/10.5962/p.289869 Desutter, L. (1992b) De Notropical Phalangopsidae (Orthoptera: GreeLloidea). 2. The Acorodae group. Annals of the Entomological Socit of France, Nouvelle Srie, 28 (2), 171199. https://doi.org/10.1080/21686351.1992.12277856 Desutter-Grandcolas, L. (1995) against the knowledge of the evolutionary biology of Falangopside Krekels (Orthoptera, Grylloidea, Phalangopsidae): data, questions and scenarios. Journal of Orthoptera Research, 4, 163175. https://doi.org/10.2307/3503472 Desutter-Grandcolas, L. (2003) Fylogenia and the evolution of acoustic communication in existing Ensifera (Insecta, Ensifera). Zuologica Scripta, 32, 525561. https://doi.org/10.1046/j.1463-6409.2003.00142.x Gorochov, AV (2009) New and few well -known crickets of the Phalangopsinae sub -family (Orthoptera, Greellidae). 5. Neotropic Taxa of the Paragryllini trunk. Entomological Review, Washington, 89 (5), 564577. https://doi.org/10.1134/S0013873809050066 Gorochov, AV (2011) New and few well -known crickets of the Phalangopsinae sub -family (Orthoptera, Greellidae). 6. Neotropic taxa of the tribes phalangopsini and paragraphs. Zuologicheskiy Zhurnal, 90 (6), 674687. https://doi.org/10.1134/s001387381105006x Gorochov, AV (2023) New and few famous crickets of the Phalangopsinae sub -family (Orthoptera, Gryllidae) 15. The Paragryllini strain from Panama. Zuologicheskiy Zhurnal, 102 (6), 643656. https://doi.org/10.31857/s0044513423050069 Hebard, M. (1928) The Luzarae group of the Phalangopsinae subfamily (Orthoptera: GLYLLIDAE). Transactions of the American Entomological Society, 54, 156. Murcia, A. & Cadena-castaeda, OJ (2023) De Stokinsects (Insecta: Phasmatodea) from the Cloud Forest of the Chicaque Natural Park, Colombia. Insecta Mundi, 1020, 145. Murcia, A. Cadena-Castaeda, OJ & Noriega, J. & Garca Garca, A. (2019) New types of Pachyphloea Redtenbacher, 1906 (Phasmida: Pseudophaspidae: Xerosomatinae) with comments about gryloclonia Zompro, N. Syn. Zootaxa, 4623 (3), 545554. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.4623.3.6 Nischk, F. & Otte, D. (2000) Bioacoustics, Ecology and Systematics of Ecuadorian Rainforest Crickets (Orthoptera: Gllidae: Phalangopsinae), with a description of four new sexes and ten new species. Journal of Orthoptera Research, 9, 229254. https://doi.org/10.2307/3503651 Rivera, D. & Cordoba, C. (1998) Guolgica of the Chicaque Natural Park. Bogot button garden. Jos Celestino Mutis; Bogot, 23 pp.

