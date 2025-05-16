Beloved high school football coach under 4 killed at frontal crash





Have to know A crash with two vehicles on the Taconic State Parkway in New York on Wednesday 14 May, claimed the lives of four people and injured

New York State Police and the Bergenfield Public School District confirmed that Robert Violante was one of the dead in the crash

His unexpected loss is deeply felt in our entire school community, wrote a school officer According to the authorities, a crash with two vehicles in the state of New York kills four people, including a football coach in high school. In one New York State Police News item, the incident took place on Wednesday 14 May on the Taconic State Parkway near Mijl Marker 9.2 in the city of New Castle in Westchester County. The police said, based on a preliminary investigation, a RAM -Promaster of 2014, powered by Yader A. Reyes, 50, from Long Branch, NJ, drove to the south when it crossed the middle median and to the northern lanes. The van hit a northern 2024 Honda Accord, powered by Robert Violante, 45, from Granite Springs, NY, who moved in the passing job, the police added. “The impact caused the van to fall and caught fire,” the police said. The three passengers in the RAM -Promaster were identified by the authorities as Odenis Balladares Martinez, 20, from Neptunus, NJ; Harrison Mauricio Reyes Rivera, 34, Van Long Branch, NJ; and Bryan Aguilar Castillo, 45, from Asbury Park, NJ they were died on the spot. Violante was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, the police said. The police said that Reyes, the driver of the RAM -Promaster, is currently admitted to the hospital in a critical condition in Westchester Medical Center. Robert Violante.

Bergenfield Public School District Facebook

The State Police of New York said that the cause of the crash is unknown and that the investigation is underway, Shared in a letter on Facebook on Thursday 15 May, Bergenfield Public School District Chief inspector Christopher Tully confirmed the death of Violante, the main football coach at the Bergenfield High School. His unexpected loss is deeply felt in our entire school community, the letter explained and we know that Bergenfield High School and our city will never be the same again without him. He died yesterday at a tragic car accident on the way home of school. Tullys letter noted that Violant served in the school district for 15 years and the football team has led since 2011. Coach V was more than just a teacher and Coachhe was a mentor, a father figure and a real friend for so many, Tully continued. He always placed students in the first place and believed in helping their highest potential. Known for his condolences, dedication and silent power, he brought discipline through tough love and created permanent ties with those who are lucky to be in his presence. His heart of gold and relentless support made him a beloved figure in our schools. Tullys concluded words in the letter for Violante: you were a dedicated son, brother, uncle, teacher, coach and friend and you will be deeply missed. Stock image of a Trooper of the state of New York.

Alamy

Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest. Mayor Bergenfield Arvin Amatorio Also paid tribute to Violante, writing in a Facebook message: he was more than a coach, he was a mentor, father figure and a source of strength for our students and community. His impact as a main football coach and student counselor will never be forgotten.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/beloved-high-school-football-coach-among-4-killed-in-head-on-crash-11735449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos