Professional Cricketers Association published a pioneering women's effect report: Accelerating Action for Players

The Professional cricketers' Association (PCA) released a pioneering Women's Impact Report 'Action for players accelerate'During an event to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) in the iconic daycare center pavilion in Lord's Cricket Ground in London, United Kingdom.

In collaboration with the Englsh Cricket Board (ECB), called an event Speed ​​promotion in sport supported the IWD Accelerate Action Theme by concentrating on the urgency needed to close the gap between the sport of men and women and for accelerating the process of gender equality.

The PCA Ladies Cricket Impact Report: Accelerating Action for Players The report is really impressive and details recent progress in the women's game, together with future ambitions of the association.

The report is celebrating the increased professionalism of the women's game since 2021.

The overview of the progress is described in addition to a timeline of important events, because the report explains the employment improvements, from first-year rookies to experienced England internationals.

The report, which welcomes the captain of England Heather Knight and Durham Katie Levickemphasizes a number of measurable measures, such as the domestic reward spot that rises from £ 720,000 in 2021 to £ 4 million and starting salaries that are equal with the men's players.

The report also portrays areas where improvements are still needed, as in The hundred Where the inequality between the top salaries of men and women has increased.

“The Women's Impact Report Show how dedicated the association and the wider game have been to improve the facilities and standards in the women's game. These changes would not have been possible without affiliated thinking and a strong, robust relationship with the ECB, who recognized that cooperation was needed for a longer period of time to improve cricket in England and Wales for our professional cricketers for women, “said PCA Chief Executive,” ” Daryl Mitchell [pictured below].

“The Women's Impact Report Emphasizes the results of having a really involved group of players who have given constructive thoughts and guidance to shape the growth of the women's game. The figures in the report are the result of many years of hard work and witnesses of the importance of current and future professional cricketers. However, there is still work to do in combination with the ECB while we take steps towards gender equality, “said PCA director of player rights and cricket for women, Emma Reid.

An impactful accelerating action in the sporting event

The Speed ​​promotion in sport Event where the report was launched was opened with a welcome from PCA Chief Executive, Daryl Mitchellm and saw a number of panel discussions of some of the best speakers in the industry, in which their expertise in equality, diversity and inclusion was shared in women's sport.

The event included a session organized by PCA Director of Player Rights and Women's Cricket, Emma Reid, with England Cricketer, Kate Cross.

Great panel discussions on topics about gender equality

'It gives me a lot of pleasure to see everyone at Lord's who celebrate ours Speed ​​promotion in sport Event for International Women's Day, but it also sends a reminder that the game must be driven by the standards set out by the ICEC report while we strive to realize these recommendations. Gender equality in cricket can only be achieved if all professional players have equal opportunities to build up viable careers and to be the best cricket player they can be, “said PCA Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Director, Donna Fraser Obe [pictured above]. Donna is a former Olympianus, a four-time competitor in the 400 meter race for Great Britain, and has won medals at the world championships, European championships and Commonwealth Games. She received an OBE for her work in diversity and inclusion in sport. She is the first person to be appointed in the director of equality, diversity and inclusion role in the PCA.

One of the panels of the event saw a discussion about the subject of Personal brand and mediaWith former England -star and the current Legends captain of PCA England Alex TudorFormer international rugby player for women Minor's Awardand Sky Sports reporter Chris Reidy.

A further panel discussion viewed Disturbing leadership Followed by an insightful Q&A session. The panel out Women in Sport CEO Stephanie Hilborne ObeCo-founder of Sporting Consultancy, you see at Jeanie's Laura Weston, and former Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion Defender Brendon Batson Obe.

Stephanie joined women in sport in 2019 and is a strong proponent of wage parity between genera in sport and making sport a more diverse field.

Laura is co-founder of See You at Jeanie's-A Women's Sports Consultancy Company, which aims to help sports organizations and brands that are associated with Sports Capitalize about the ever-growing popularity of women's sports.

In the event, Sky Sports reporter Chris Reidy was also organized a panel with: Olympic athiree Henry, Women in Sport Trustee Laura Weston, former cricket player and PCA inclusion champion Abi Sakande, Surrey Cricketer Tash Marrant.

The final keynote address was supplied by the former British rower, Olympian and Sport Administrator Annamaire Phelps CBE.

A time of change for ladies cricket

The Speed ​​promotion in sport Event was organized in a time of major change in cricket for women in the UK. 2025 marks the year of the new layered system with which regional teams are merged with the provinces, which increases the number of professional female cricketers in the country with a considerable margin.

The year is also an important interest in sports sports at international level. 2025 sees two important international tournaments – the ICC World Cup for women in India and the UEFA Ladies European Championships in Switzerland.

“2025 is certainly a year to celebrate women's cricket in the country with it being the first year of the new tier 1 county structure. The PCA is constantly striving to support the growth of the women's professional game in England and Wales and have played a crucial role in accelerating the development of the game over The Past 12 Months, which is a Great Example of this Year's Theme for International Women's Day, “Commented PCA Director of Player Rights & Women's Cricket, Emma Reid.

“Every year significant improvements have been made in the contractual and commercial circumstances of England players. The bar is constantly being increased and player affairs are listened to and prioritized,” said the Vice captain of England, Wet spe-brunt.

“We are no longer grateful to just have a contract. With the PCA that leads the voice of the players, we trust them to continue to represent the collective for current and future generations,” Share England and Somerset Spinner, shared spinner, Charlie Dean.

“For years I had a full -time job, in addition to playing a top level of domestic cricket as an amateur. The progress that has been made over the past five years was amazing and we now have a real competitive system in our own country that increases the pool of players at top level,” Lancashire Batter explained, “” Eve Jones.

Represent first-class cricketers

The Professional Cricketers 'Association (PCA), founded in 1967 by former England Fast Bowler Fred Rumsey as the Cricketers' Association, represents earlier and current first -class cricketers in England and Wales. In the 1970s, the PCA prepared a standard employment contract and minimum wage for professional cricketers. It also helped to create a pension scheme in 1995 and launched the magazine All Out Cricket and the ACE UK Educational Program in 2002.

