



In recent years, Ohio State Football Fans have increasingly become frustrated by the large part of the afternoon kicked off their loved ones Buckeyes are forced to play. One legislator in Ohio hopes to remedy that. Ohio representative Tex Fischer has Author a bill That would forbid Ohio State to play tent races before 3.30 pm et. A remarkable exception would be for the annual rivalry game of Buckeyes against Michigan, who traditionally starts at noon. Rep. @texfischer is out with an account that is designed to limit the BIG from planning Ohio State Football Games at noon. The bill contains an exception with which the Michigan game starts in its traditional afternoon slot. Buckeyes were rotation in a heavy afternoon thanks to Fox. pic.twitter.com/lhksxgeoui – The schedule (@Sreoster_ohio) May 15, 2025 Required reading: Football fans college, donors drove the clownauto in the zero era, but was that so bad? Since FoxOne of the Big Tens Television Partners, introduced his Big Noon Saturday window for the 2019 season, Ohio State has become a fixture of the earliest broadcasting times of the day. The Buckeyes have played 35 afternoon matches since the start of the 2019 season, including seven last year on their way to them their first national championship in a decade. Each of Ohio states that the last six games of the regular season started at noon, three of which came home. The bill would, as written, prevent a game in the state of Ohio from being played if it meets both following criteria: One of the competing teams is a football team of a state university Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Poll of the FBS < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Note that only one of the 2024 matches of the Buckeyes would have fallen under those criteria: the November 23 -meeting with Indiana, in which the Buckeyes and Hoosiers were arranged at number 2 and no. 5 respectively in the AP Top 25. Ohio State played only one different top 10 team in the afternoon slot. If the bill becomes law, the consequences for the skirt would be steep. The legislation states that if a match starts before 3.30 pm, the Attorney General of Ohio will impose a fine of $ 10 million against the Host Teams Conference (De Big Ten) or the television network, depending on whatever the earlier kick -off. While afternoon kicks offer fans, in particular those who look from home, time to record other university football games from all over the country later in the day, they are generally an annoyance for fans who personally attend the game personally, which means they wake up earlier in the morning and give them less time on the tailgate. Required reading: Nick Saban: 'I am not sure if we really need a committee' to repair university athletics When Fox debuted Big Noon on Saturday, it was a way for the network to broadcast a selection framework during what is usually a barer early slate instead of having to compete against the SECS long 15:30 pm competition on CBS or ESPNS Primetime -Game (CBS is now mainly broadcast during the 3:30 PM -SLOTE. Fox adds some Pagentry to his afternoon kick -off by bringing the Networks Pregame Show, Big Noon Kickoff, to the site of the game, in the same way as ESPN with College Gameday. Unfortunately for Ohio State, the big dozens of most consistently successful program since Big Noon Saturday was launched six years ago, that interest in placing the buckeyes in selection framework for FOX often means that a disproportionate share of early starting times is received. The bill has not yet appeared in the Ohio Legislature database, but the text was published on Thursday by journalist DJ Byrnes van de Rooster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2025/05/15/ohio-state-football-bill-noon-kickoffs-fox/83647870007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos