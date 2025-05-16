NFL -schedule -release: how to view every football match of the NFL season 2025

Football is back (kind of)! While the NFL previous season of 2025 will only start in August, the entire NFL seasens schedule of 18 weeks in 2025 was released, what the AndOfficial start of the NFL season 2025-26. Are You Ready to watch some football? This season, NFL games are broadcast over 10+ channels and streaming platforms. If you are worried about the challenge to follow your favorite team in the coming season, from the NFL seas opener to the Super Bowl 2026, Yahoo Sports has covered you. Here is your playbook for viewing the NFL season 2025-26.

How to view the NFL season 2025:

Data: September 4, 2025 – 8 February 2026

TV channels: ESPN, NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and NFL Network

Streaming: Prime Video, Peacock, ESPN+, Paramount+, NFL+, Netflix

2025 NFL Season Opening Week schedule:

Week 1 of the NFL season will be opened with the Philadelphia Eagles that organize the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday 4 September 2025. The opening match of the NFL season of 2025 is broadcast nationally on NBC at 8:20 pm and it will also stream live on Peacock and NFL+. The Spanish reporting of the game is broadcast on Telemundo and Universo.

The next day the chiefs of Kansas City de Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil play for an NFL international game that will stream exclusively on YouTube (free!). Chiefs Tight End of Travis Kelce leaked the Chef's opening game information about the latest episode of his podcast.

NFL Week 1 schedule:

Always east.

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 8:20 pm (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, September 5, 2025

Chiefs vs. Chargers in So Paulo: 20:15 pm et (free on YouTube)

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots: 1 pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: 1 pm (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (Fox)

Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 pm (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 pm (Fox)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: 4:25 pm (Fox)

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 pm (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, September 8, 2024

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 pm (ESPN/ABC)

How to view NFL -Games in 2025:

Many NFL previous season matches are broadcast on local channels, so if you want to catch an OP-Market game, it can be as easy as Enable your TV (or Set up a digital TV antenna) or finding a live TV streaming service with the right RSN (Regional Sports Network). If you want to look at the market for the market, let a monthly $ 7 subscription to NFL+ look at every out-of-market game game on your phone (and preseason) on your phone, but only a select few regular season races on your TV. You could also jump for the Uber-Einging NFL Sunday ticket package to get every almost market match of the season.

When it comes to nationally broadcast games, NFL games are usually broadcast on ESPN, NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and NFL network. Thursday evening football matches stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, selected football matches stream exclusively On Peacock, games on CBS will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime and Select Games is streaming this season on ESPN+. These are six channels and four streaming platforms to keep track of this season and that is not counting your local RSNs for in-market games and an NFL+ or NFL Sunday ticket subscription for outdoor market competitions. Moreover, Netflix again organizes at least two games on Christmas Day, so add that subscription to the mix.

Not to overwhelm you, but there is also ESPN's newest streaming service to consider, and Fox OneFox's first streaming service. Both platforms still have to be launched, and it is currently unclear what exactly is being offered/changed of the current landscape. So for the time being we recommend betting on a live TV streaming service for the upcoming NFL season, which will contain both channels.

Confused? You are not the only one. Here is a breakdown of the platforms that we recommend to view prior to the NFL season 2025, so that coming play time, tuning to the games of your favorite team will be just as simple as simply turning on the TV.

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ more live channels. From $ 85/month, the Live TV streaming service is absolutely pricey (although certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers almost every channel you need to view both the NFL for season and the regular season, and still leave large savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also receive unlimited Cloud-DVR storage, and also many non-sports-related channels. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can view it prior to the NFL season 2025 and decide whether it is suitable for you this year. At the moment, FUBO also offers new subscribers $ 20 discount on their first month of the service, which means that your total ends for your first month (after the free trial period) to $ 65. Pros Full package free trial version available

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage $ 85/month at Fubo

Youtube TV gets you almost Every channel you need for the NFL season 2025, including Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS, ESPN and NFL network. Moreover, YouTube TV is again the home of NFL Sunday Ticket! The Sunday ticket package, although pricey on your own ($ 480/year), brings you all Sunday out-of-market competitions (160+ matches per season). You can also add the payment for this package into $ 40/month for 12 months and add NFL red zone to that package, which brings the total to $ 43.50/month or $ 522 for the year. If you bundle Sunday ticket with YouTube TV, so that you deliver all Primetime games and every outdoor market Sunday game, the costs for Sunday ticket to $ 378 for the year or four, non-canable monthly payments of $ 94.50, plus the price of YouTube TV), that you have to pay for your NFL-Ticket package), 59.99/month for your first two months. The costs then increase to $ 82.99/month, in addition to the Sunday ticket price. That breaks everything off from $ 154.50/month for the first two months and $ 177.50/month for the next two months. You can try YouTube TV (but not Sunday ticket!) Free for 10 days. One thing to note, youtube TV -Livestreams tend to make a small delay, which is not great if you try to keep the game live to the exact second. This is a great package for a football super fan, but you still need access to Prime Video and Netflix for those exclusive games (and also potentially peacock). Pros Offers NFL Sunday Ticket bundle

Offers almost every channel you need for NFL games Disadvantage High cost

Locked in YouTube TV Base Plan with the Sunday ticket bundle

Known for temporary employment delays $ 57.99/MO for your first 3 months on YouTube

DirectV Stream currently offers its selection layer (usually $ 108+/month with costs) for only $ 78 (after reimbursements) for your first month. DirectV Stream's Choice Tier gives you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, Plus ACC Network, Big ten Network, SEC Network and many more local regional sports networks. (If you want to prevent the RSN costs from paying, the entertainment layer has many of the channels on which you can also catch NFL games. On whatever package you choose, you will receive unlimited Cloud -DVR storage. The best thing is that you can try this for 5 days for free. So if you are interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for the football season, but is not ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirectV Stream. Pros Full package free trial version available

Many local RSNs included

Unlimited Cloud DVR Disadvantage Cost

Regional sports network costs $ 78 for your first month at DirectV

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive house for the NFLs Thursday evening football Games. On top of Amazon Prime video includes an Amazon Prime subscription free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2025 Sale event, Amazon Music, a year free Grubhub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $ 15 monthly or $ 139 per year, but discounts are available for students and those with qualified government support. You can try Amazon Prime for 30 days for free. Pros You probably already have access to Prime Video Disadvantage Only Thursday evening football matches $ 15 at Amazon

A basis $ 6.99 per month (or $ 40 per year) NFL+ subscription ensures that you get live local and primetime regular and pre -season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season about supported devices and access to NFL network. NFL+ Premium, while a little more expensive for $ 14.99 per month (or $ 80 per year) also has access to NFL Redzone, plus full and condensed repetitions of each game on supported devices. NFL+ also offers a free trial period of 7 days. Disadvantage Can only watch most live games on your phone $ 6.99/month at NFL

This year's NFL season starts on Thursday 4 September 2025 with a competition organized by 2025 Super Bowl winners De Philadelphia Eagles. Immediately after the 2025 NFL Kickoff match, on Friday, September 5, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers in So Paulo. YouTube becomes the exclusive (and free) streaming of home for the NFL International Game in Brazil.

How to look NFL games personally:

Tickets for the NFL season 2025 are now for sale.

Find tickets

Every way to watch NFL matches this season:

To summarize, here are all the ways in which you can view NFL games in 2025.