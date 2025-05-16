Casper Ruud responds to Jannik Sinner Beatdown in Rome | ATP Tour

Sports
Ruud on Sinner Beatdown: 'This is at the next level S%*#'
Norwegian won only one match in the quarterfinals of Rome against World No. 1
May 15, 2025
Casper Ruud sometimes cut a bewildered figure while Jannik Sinner produced a stunning quarter -final display in Rome.
Sometimes you just have to keep your hands up and say, too good.
That was the case for Casper Ruud on Thursday evening in Rome after he was on the receiving side of a sparkling Jannik Sinner version in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. The No. 7 in the PIF ATP ranking list Ruud, who won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Madrid only 11 days ago, was powerless to prevent Sinner from racing to a 6-0, 6-1 quarter-final victory in Rome.
It doesn't feel that bad, said Ruud, whose serving was broken six times by Sinner in the 64-minute meeting, according to Infosys ATP statistics. I think it was nicer than anything, even though I lost [0-6, 1-6]. You just look at the man and say, this is a kind of shit at the next level, excuse my language, but I don't know what else to say. It was almost fun to witness at the same time.
Of course I wish it was a closer match. I wish I could have given the people and the fans a longer, closer competition. I think I was ready to play there, but he was just even easier. Every part of my good photos that he took with even better back. I could not answer again with a better shot. That was just the story of the competition.
The World No. 1 Sinner came from the opening point against Ruud, who even had to save two breaking points on the way to winning his only game of the game early in the second set. The 26-year-old Ruud was not ready to be too hard with himself in view of the consistent sparkle that came from his opponents Racket.
It is so perfect that I have seen, at least as a player who played someone, said Ruud or Sinners Performance. I just have to give it to him. I mean, the first four games, I may have made a few casual mistakes with my forehand where I went for, but I missed. Everything else that came out of his racket and also felt like a hundred miles per hour during the entire game.
Every shot from the Forehand, from the backhand. Even on my photos is that I sometimes feel pretty heavy, it just comes back. It is just enormously impressive. That is really all I can say.
After his nine-match winning streak has stopped in an explicit way, Ruud will strive to continue quickly when he defends his title on the following weeks Gonet Geneva Open. The 13-time ATP Tour champion would certainly have bad luck to meet another opponent in such a rich form of form as Sinner on Thursday evening showed, even if Ruud himself did not produce his best level.
The shot that let me down the most today is my Serve, said Ruud. If I better, certainly, you get more free points. From the baseline I may won one or two of the longer meetings. I am not even sure if I won one when I think about it. I had to be one or two, I think.
In most of the baseline meetings he became better of me, although I felt that I was trying to set up the points I wanted. He was just everywhere. It says a bit that when someone plays so well, it feels like you have two forehands, one of the forehand side and the other from the backhand side. In his case it is almost two backhands because his backhand is so good.
It was as if you were playing a wall that shoots balls of a hundred-mile per hour all the time.
