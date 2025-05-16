



Colorado Springs, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the 2025 AWARDES of the USA Field Hockey Bessant. This subsidy is designed to support leaders in building hotspots in the field, defined as places where field hockey is an accessible sport option for people to discover, play, learn, compete, improve and excel as players, coaches, referees and fans. After a successful first round of Awardes last year, it is a pleasure to continue this initiative to grow the game, all because of the generosity of Cathy, said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockeys Executive Director. Growth of the game supports the mission of USA Field Hockey, and the Bessant Grow de Game Grant has helped organizations successfully thrive and reach their potential. The USA Field Hockey Bessant Grow The Game Grant was founded in 2024 by the generosity and vision of USA Field Hockeys Board -member, Cathy Bessant. Bessant, a pioneer in life and in her career at Bank of America, personifies leadership and stewardship. Bessant has supported Field Hockey for many years, locally in its Charlotte, NC, community and regional, nationally and internationally. In 2024, Bessant USA Field Hockey gave a donation of $ 1 million, supported by Bank of America, with $ 200,000 to grow the game. The Bessant Grow the Game Grant will be awarded in four years to applicants who are Veldhockey leaders who are working on developing sustainable opportunities in communities in the United States. $ 50,000 was awarded in 2024 and already has an influence on growth. Now in 2025 an extra $ 50,000 will be awarded to nine organizations. Two extra $ 50k subsidies are awarded in 2026 and 2027, in the run -up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The subsidy supports leaders who are committed to growing the game by creating sustainable field hockey opportunities that build and strengthen an ecosystem of a community hockey system. Tools receive both financial support, network options and mentorship. It is awarded to applicants who demonstrate a cooperation approach for the development of a sustainable field hockey ecosystem. These ecosystems can include clubs, state chapters, multisport organizations such as schools, parks and recreation centers, YMCA, colleges/universities, sports facilities and more. In addition to financial support, beneficiaries will collaborate with others in the USA Field Hockey Bessant 2024 and 2025, Grow the Game Grant Cohort to network and share ideas, successes and learning. The beneficiaries of 2024 will participate as mentors for the beneficiaries of 2025. Congratulations to the next USA Field Hockey 2025 Bessant Grow the Grant Awardees: Philip Ariza South County Royals Field Hockey Club California Bella Butler Lewisburg YMCA/Bison Field Hockey Club Pennsylvania Lauren Chitman Tidewater/Undertow Field Hockey Club Virginia Jamie Hoodtor Sandwich Middle High School Massachusetts Katilyn Paquin Cardinals Field Hockey Club Connecticut Alycia Pollinger Buffalo Field Hockey Club New York Melissa Ponzio Somers Jeugdveldhockey New York Jordan Pruertt Overtime Athletics from Greater Lexington Kentucky RESMA Sahakian Charleston Field Hockey South Carolina Thank you to all 2025 applicants, Cathy Bessant and the Bessant Grow the Game Voting Committee consisting of Rachel Dawson, Adam Falla, Melissa Gonzales, Miki Osherow and Chip Rogers. The USA Field Hockey 2026 Bessant Grow the Game Grant Application window will be opened in January on USafieldhockey.com. Thank you to all leaders who grow field hockey throughout the country.

