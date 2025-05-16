



The Scotland cricket team rode a highlight in December 2024. Only a month after their first performance at a World Cup, they were appointed as the team of the year of their country. Less than six months later they have not planned any competitions. Not one in the diary. In fact, they have not played at home since 2023. “From a financing perspective, Cricket costs so much to run. Our resources are extremely scarce – we almost walk on vapors to try to let our women's program exist,” says director Steve Snell. “To organize a series that we look at, give or take, between 75,000 and 100,000 and with very little bribes in terms of retrieving money. If we do that three or four times a year against different teams, it will be expensive very quickly.” The women's game for associated countries, unlike full members such as England, has no mandatory future tour program that dictates when competitions have to take place. Because teams have to organize things themselves, even if there is willing to tour countries, such as Pakistan, the priceless costs often make it impossible. And for players such as Wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce, the situation is painful: “Teams want to play now, which is really exciting, but we can't do that. “It's just very frustrating because it is difficult to know how we as a team continue to move forward if we don't have those opportunities to develop.” “We feel pretty helpless. Cricket Scotland receives around 1.3 million a year as part of the income share of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to finance all their programs, men and women. The board reportedly never made a profit. Compare this with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which receives more than 30 meters from the ICC and has lucrative series to sell broadcasting rights on an annual basis. The newest accounts of the ECB show a profit before taxes of 27.9 million. More help can be offered from England with regular competitions, says Snell. “I don't think it's a huge question to have more interaction from the perspective of men and women in terms of England and England A for men's and ladies teams.”

