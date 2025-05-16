



A beloved football coach in the high school of New Jersey was one of the four killed when a van nowadays insenned and burst into flames on a highway in New York, the police and officials said. Bergenfield High School football coach Robert Violante, lovingly known as coach V, 'drove home from work on Wednesday evening when a sprinter bus went south on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County, the median over and hit Sedan. Violante was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the New York State Police. Beloved NJ HS football coach Robert Violante 'Coach V' was one of the 4 killed Bergenfield Public School District Three passengers in the van were declared dead on the spot, the police said. The driver was admitted to the Westchester Medical Center in a critical condition in the hospital. Coach V had worked in the school district of Bergenfield, New Jersey for 15 years at both Bergenfield High School and Jefferson Elementary School, according to chief inspector Christopher M. Tully. He took over the head coaching of the secondary schools in 2011 and changed the wrestling program to Playoff opportunities. The loss of Violante has deeply affected students and employees in the district, Tully said. A van on the Taconic State Parkway crossed lanes and hit a car, was surrounded in flames, according to the New York State Police. Michael Harrington 'Coach V' was more than just a teacher and coach, he was a mentor, a father figure and a real friend for so much. He always placed students in the first place and believed in helping their highest potential, Tully wrote in a sincere letter to the school community. Known for his condolences, dedication and silent power, he brought discipline through tough love and created permanent ties with those who are lucky to be in his presence. His heart of gold and relentless support made him a beloved figure in our schools, he wrote. The district said that it made funeral advisers available for students and staff. An accident with several cars on the northern Taconic Parkway just north of Route 100 in Millwood. Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA Today Network via Imagn Images Mayor of Bergenfield Arvin Amatery also remembered Violante as father figure in the community. He was more than a coach, he was a mentor, father figure and a source of strength for our students and community. His impact as a main football coach and student counselor will never be forgotten, he wrote in a Facebook message. Images of mobile phones from the scene ABC NY obtained shows the van and flooded in flames such as bystanders and First Responders hurried to help after the violent crash. The State Police said the post on Thursday afternoon that no additional information was being shared at the moment and that all names of the victims would be released if their families were correctly informed.

