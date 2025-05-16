



Tommy Paul is forced to place distractions from the field in his rear -view mirror on the Italian Open this week after the loved truck of the American was taken back in his house in Florida. Paul beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to set up a semi-final against world number one Jannik Sinner in Rome. But it was clear that the fate of his Ford F-150 was a concern for world number 12 Paul, who earned more than $ US10 million ($ 15.5 million) with career prize money. “It has been a great week on the field so far. I have the feeling that I got a little better with every match. In front of the court, a bit of a stressful week,” Paul said. Sinner opens on doping Saga Jannik Sinner admits that he has thought about walking away from tennis before accepting a three -month doping ban earlier this year. “I got my truck back. I missed a few payments and they got my truck out of my house this week. “I became to get my truck back. If you know me, that's my baby.” Paul added that his truck was on the way back after he had paid a fine of $ 1,000 to the authorities. “I am excited to get it back. I had to win a few games so that I could pay for that,” said Paul after $ US325.964 for reaching the semi -final in Rome. Paul is the first American man to reach successive Italian open semi-finals since Pete Sampras in 1993-94 and he could return to the top 10 with a victory over Sinner. He is also looking for his first title of the season after he achieved three tournament defenses in 2024. Sinner plays his first tournament since serving a three -month doping. Reuters

