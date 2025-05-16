Cricket South -Africa says no to BCCIS request for Sa -Players to play IPL -SPLay -OFLS | Cricket -Nieuws

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has informed his last players of the World Test Championship in the Indian Premier League to return home after the competition phase ends on 27 May. The Indian Express understands that despite the BCCI that is able to hold informal conversations, there is no change in CSAS attitude, because it is planning to give adequate preparation time for the WTC shows opposite the WTC showdown against Australia. That is why eight South Africans, if their team reached the competition stage, would miss the play -offs.

Since the revised schedule, there has been uncertainty about the availability of important overseas players due to international obligations. While the players of England and the West Indies are planned to play an ODI series, South Africa has been set up to play the WTC final from 11 June. However, they are planned to play a warm-up fixture against Zimbabwe and have already committed, the Proteas will already land in England on 31 May.

It is learned that the 8 South African players have been told to inform their respective franchises about their non-availability outside the competition. A few franchises that this newspaper spoke admitted that they have negotiations at the last minute, preparing them for the play -offs without them. With IPL franchises that all six teams have in SA20, there was still some optimism that an agreement could be reached, but from now on they seem far-fetched.

It is understood that shortly after the revised schedule was finished, and CSA who called their WTC-Squadron in the final bound, franchises realized that the chance that these players remain for the play-offs was realistic impossible. That their coach Shukri Conard revealed that the deadline would not be extended was a clear indication of CSAS posture. After he first made the final of the WTC, South Africa want to end their ICC title Hoodoo in London against the title defender.

Given the status quo, Mumbai will have to do Indians without their opener Rickelton and Corbin Bosch. The left -handed opener has been one of their finds of the season and is the second highest rungter with 336 runs in 12 innings. Similarly, Gujarat Titans cannot use the services of Kagiso Rabada, who went home, to serve one montraction for recreational drug use, for the play-offs. GT, apart from losing Rabada, will also not have the services of their Batting Talisman England Jos Butler, but received a boost with Sherfane Rutherford who would play until the end.

Among other things, teams in Play -Offs Stelling, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will also suffer when their campaign arrives the first week of June. While DC Tristan will lose Stubbs, RCB will already have the availability of Josh Hazlewood not Lungi Ngidi. The status of Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis is unknown to PBKs, but their great care would be Marco Jansen on their way to the event that they appear their first play-off since 2014.

Apart from them, Aiden Markram and Wian Mulder will also leave India on 27 May. While Markram is part of LSG, which only has a slim chance to qualify for the knockouts, Mulders SRH is already outside the tournament.

Buttler to go back

Buttler goes to UK after the competitions, because England has drawn up a White-Ball series against the West Indies on 29 May. GT has mentioned Kusal Mendis as Buttlers replacement Post League phase. According to Espncricinfo, Mendis, who was part of the Pakistan Super League until last week, decided not to travel to Pakistan because of observed safety reasons and will go to Ahmedabad instead. The Wicketkeeper -Batsman has never been to be seen in the IPL and this would be his first ties with a franchise.

Confusion about bubbling

On Wednesday, DC Mustafizur Rahman announced as a replacement for their opener Jake Fraser-McGurk who chose not to travel back to the IPL after the events that unfolded in Dharamsala. However, reports that came from Dhaka showed that Mustafizur was not published by the Bangladesh Cricket Board NOC while the Zeeman traveled to the VAE with the rest of his national teammates for a T20i series. Bangladesh stands in line to play two T20i's against the VAE on 17 and 19 May before they travel to Pakistan to appear in competitions from 25 May and ending on 3 June. With Mustafizurs international obligations that overlap with the IPL schedule, unless BCB NOC goes out, Delhi must look for a new replacement.

This chaos is largely due to the revised scheme that the BCCI devised after the IPL was suspended for a week because of the voltages across the border between India and Pakistan. With the international calendar already locked, franchises about the revised schedule that encounters the first week of June. When the BCCI was planning to resume the IPL, franchises were convinced that there would be more double breeders for the last time to make it right. It would also have meant that the play-offs and the final could be completed by May. But the BCCI opted for only two double headers and chose to expand the IPL to the first week of June, which led to these complications.